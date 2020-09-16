Davista, a provider of artificial intelligence for physical security and law enforcement, announced the availability of its AI-powered social distancing platform. The solution is designed to help businesses, organisations, and government agencies ensure social distancing efforts to keep individuals safe while promoting a healthy return-to-work.
Across the globe, governments, corporate entities, and health and law enforcement agencies are working to find solutions to COVID-19 while making strides to get their local economies back up and running.
AI-driven technology
Since the virus can be transmitted through close proximity to affected individuals, public health officials have identified social distancing as a proactive approach to help contain its spread. When combined with the ability to identify individuals who may be infected with COVID-19 and who they were in direct contact with, AI-driven technology can help organisations react proactively if an outbreak occurs.
Based on Davista’s flagship Heimdall platform, the social distancing platform is based on Bluetooth and GPS technologies and manages the process of identifying individuals who come in contact with individuals who may be infected. Heimdall is designed to help organisations proactively identify threats, find strategies to combat them and identify potential trends to identify based on their specific environment.
Platform with predictive intelligence
The customisable platform combines a multitude of data sources and uses predictive intelligence to best deploy physical security or law enforcement personnel, assets and technologies. It can be configured to address evolving risks and security and compliance requirements, and easily add new configurations to support applications like the social distancing platform.
Employees running the Heimdall Social Distancing app on their smart devices will receive alerts when they come close to other employees. The system will also enable employers to trace, monitor, and manage their organisation’s overall social distancing environment.
Proactive risk mitigation strategies
The AI engine can be configured to automatically record the user's location as well as the user’s “bread crumb” trail for proactive risk mitigation strategies. If an individual exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, organisations can quickly find and isolate the correct employee, map the user’s trail via their mobile device and identify who they came in contact with.
"Davista is committed to helping organisations across the globe gain access to the technical tools required to help combat the virus and ensure streamlined health monitoring to support the re-opening process," said Scott Sieracki, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Davista. "Our team believes there has never been a more important moment to engineer solutions to solve this challenging process. Through close cooperation and collaboration with our customers, we look to harness technology's power to slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return to everyday life."
Key features
Drawing on its years of experience in the engineering of AI-enabled solutions, Davista can automate the process of social distancing and security leaders and law enforcement help identify people potentially at risk through:
- Geo- and Bluetooth-enabled Tracing
Built upon the latest technology protocols, Heimdall utilises both geo-location aware and Bluetooth based technology for enhanced contact tracing and can leverage a customer’s wireless access points (WAP) and other technologies for optimal location awareness.
- Automated Stakeholder Alerts
Stakeholders receive automated alerts based upon predefined conditions informing them of what they need to know and when they need to know it.
- n-th Degree Contact Tracing
Quickly locate people who contact potential COVID-19 individuals by using advanced filtering options and contact link visualisations.
- Privacy-preserving Data Collection
Quickly deploy in a building, campus, or agency-wide setting and employ Heimdall's geofencing and data anonymisation techniques for privacy preservation.