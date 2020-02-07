Datrium, pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise, announced that it has expanded the Datrium Global Partner Network to new regions and introduced a new tier, DRaaS Select. With DRaaS Select, partners can better aid customers in their cloud transformation and modernise disaster recovery (DR) and backup processes. The Datrium Global Partner Network has grown rapidly in North America, EMEA, ANZ and APJC, with the addition of 20 new partners in the last six months.
According to the State of Enterprise Data Resiliency and Disaster Recovery 2019 report, 50.4% of all organisations surveyed recently experienced a DR event, with ransomware as the leading cause. Ransomware is one of the biggest concerns for IT leaders today and this threat is requiring many organisations to rethink their DR plans.
On-demand cloud-native DRaaS solution
Datrium’s on-demand cloud-native DRaaS solution with VMware Cloud on AWS makes it simple and far more economical for organisations to recover when disaster strikes. The expansion of the Datrium Global Partner Network enables organisations worldwide to work with specialised resellers and distributors in their region to modernise their data centres, transform DR with a failproof DRaaS solution and free their organisations from the complexity of traditional infrastructure.
We’ve experienced high demand from customers looking to transform their data centres with cloud-based solutions"
“We’ve experienced high demand from customers looking to transform their data centres with more cloud-based solutions,” said Tim Page, Chief Executive Officer at Datrium. “At Datrium, we pride ourselves on delivering unprecedented flexibility and simplicity to help customers transform their IT. The new and expanded partner program reflects our mission to bring on-demand, failproof and cost-effective DR with VMware Cloud on AWS to enterprises everywhere. This is an exciting time for Datrium and our growing Global Partner Network.”
Additional services opportunities
The new DRaaS Select tier provides partners with additional services opportunities and enables them to better guide their customers through DR transformation initiatives and protect them from the growing threat of ransomware. DRaaS Select partners receive the highest level of training and certification in DR with VMware Cloud on AWS so they are uniquely equipped to help organisations protect themselves from disasters in an economical way. Participation in the DRaaS Select tier is by invitation only and is limited to an exclusive set of highly skilled partners in specific geographic regions.
DRaaS is fundamentally changing the DR market with its cloud-native design, built-in backup, instant Recovery Time Objective (RTO), continuous compliance and an on-demand pay-as-you-go model. This presents a unique opportunity to leverage the public cloud and its elastic capabilities to finally deliver DR done right with Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS.
Multicloud deployment strategies
Datrium’s commitment to the channel and its partners’ go-to-market efforts are reflected in the following Partner Network levels:
- DRaaS Select resellers receive advanced training and certification on DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS. These partners have the highest level of expertise in DR with built-in backup. DRaaS Select partners can help customers transform their DR processes including providing guidance on Runbook creation and multicloud deployment strategies.
- Preferred resellers are provided with new service opportunities and a rich set of program benefits, so together with Datrium they can help companies achieve failproof on-demand DR, achieve their DR compliance objectives, quickly recover from ransomware attacks, modernise their data centres, achieve their hybrid cloud objectives, and design and implement data resilience strategies.
- Authorised resellers can provide services beyond DR, including all around data centre modernisation, multicloud and hybrid cloud strategies as well as data resilience efforts.
Cloud and SaaS-based solutions
Datrium has expanded its DRaaS Select Partner ecosystem and garnered interest in DRaaS Preferred
With the Datrium Automatrix, which contains DVX at its core, Datrium and its partners can remove IT infrastructure complexity by delivering a platform that converges backup, mobility, DR and encryption in a single platform. “Channel, reseller and distribution partners approach Datrium because they are excited about the transformational products we’re bringing to market for DR and DHCI,” said Joe Vranicar, Chief Revenue Officer at Datrium.
“Our partners have embraced our unique approach to DR and have built practices specific to delivering Datrium’s cloud and SaaS-based solutions to customers. Datrium mutually invests in each partnership to ensure the highest level of skills and technical expertise and to capitalise on the unique opportunity we have to deliver a cloud-native DR solution with built-in backup for all VMware workloads. Our goals for the expanded program are to work with specialised resellers and distributors make DR simple, efficient and cost-effective and to free organisations from the complexity of traditional, legacy infrastructures.”
Adding new partnerships
Since releasing DRaaS to the market in August 2019, Datrium has expanded its DRaaS Select Partner ecosystem and garnered interest in DRaaS Preferred, adding new partnerships across the U.S., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines including ASI Solutions and BEarena NZ, Bytes Software, CDW, Champion Solutions Group, Citrus Solutions, DCNEXT Holland, Epaton, Mindsight, Novulutions, Prodec Networks, PTS Data Center Solutions, SISL, Spinnakar, Technologent, and TrustCo.