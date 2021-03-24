ID solutions provider and card manufacturer, Databac celebrated its 50th anniversary with a brand new look and revamped website. The company, founded in 1970, has grown from a local business offering laminated cards to an international organisation with a wealth of experience in all aspects of identification technologies.
New logo and website
To mark the milestone, Databac has developed a new logo and created a new website, which better reflect the company as it is today - a dynamic, experienced and global player in the security industry.
Databac’s growth has followed the evolution of the security market for half a century"
“Databac’s growth has followed the evolution of the security market for half a century. The industry has little in common with the days of punch-hole Hollerith cards, which we made during our early days,” commented Databac’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Charles Balcomb.
Charles Balcomb adds, “The world today is much more connected, with sophisticated solutions that are highly secure, personalisable and multi-functional. Our new look represents who we are now - a specialist partner for our clients, empowering them to manage their security needs through our identification solutions, with an emphasis on sustainability.”
Anti-microbial card holders and touch-free biometrics
The anniversary coincided with an unprecedented situation provoked by the COVID-19 global pandemic. To help manage the situation, Databac has incorporated new hygiene and safety solutions into its portfolio, ranging from anti-microbial card holders to touch-free biometrics with mask detection.
Databac’s evolution builds on its ability to adapt to a changing world. This agility is reflected in the dual business model of its own manufacture with sourcing from qualified partners.
UK and Spain manufacturing facilities
The factory in Surrey, United Kingdom, produces bespoke, multi-functional cards, while the facility in Barcelona, Spain, has a bureau dedicated to card personalisation and encoding. These operations are complemented by identification systems, printers, readers, software and accessories from its global network of strategic partners.