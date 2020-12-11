Permanent video observation is in place at busy traffic junctions in many towns. With the Traffic Enforcement Module on the Dallmeier HEMISPHERE® software platform, public authorities can now capture traffic incidents or offences quickly and simply with an easy-to-use software tool.
A precisely definable and adaptable process enables users to evaluate and follow up on incidents efficiently with digital tools – while adhering to the evaluation and data protection regulations.
Capture traffic violations
Live video surveillance is already performed or under consideration at many car parking facilities and traffic junctions.
With the Dallmeier HEMISPHERE® Traffic Enforcement Module, local authorities now have the capability to capture traffic violations and file video sequences of the offences efficiently within these existing surveillance systems.
Cloud capability and compatibility
The solution provides operators with a user-friendly function set that enables them to perform all of these tasks quickly and intuitively.
Local authorities can thus optimise the process of investigating and punishing traffic violations, and so generate additional revenue. Users can implement the system with both Dallmeier cameras or with third-party systems.
The HEMISPHERE® SeMSy® components can be operated either on-premise or in public cloud environments such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud Platform.
Accurate logging during capture
If an operator observes a traffic offence, he can start the recording of the camera live stream immediately. For this purpose, the app features a control centre on a time bar for starting, stopping and cancelling recordings. Backup of the recording is made automatically in the background and can be cancelled if an offence has not taken place
After a recording has been stopped again, a backup of the recording is made automatically in the background, and it is saved to an archive together with a timestamp, the name of the camera and the name of the operator. Recordings can be cancelled if an offence has not taken place. For this, the operator must provide a reason either from a dropdown list or in free text.
Depending on the requirements applied to a system, selection options with subsequent text input fields can be configured individually. At the same time, all user actions are logged in full.
Optimised workflows
Besides the actual recording and saving routines, the system also maps the process for follow-up processing of incidents: First, all recorded offences are listed in the module in a chronological overview.
Users can filter and search the list by ID, user, violation code, camera name, vehicle registration number, date and time, and processing status. In a processing mode, they can review the items and decide whether a traffic offence has been committed and should be reported.
For this purpose, they are then able to access the recording or the offence, additional information or snapshots from the recording, and the exact location of the incident on a map section.
Predefined justification
If an item is not processed further, because it is evident that an offence has not taken place, this must be confirmed with a predefined justification.
All offences which are reported must be collected in detail in a log for subsequent investigation and review. The list can be filtered by data and exported to a PDF file.
Additional benefits
"Many towns implement video observation systems at busy traffic junctions. With our solution, these systems are given very valuable additional benefits, whereby besides improving safety they also help to relieve the strain on municipal budgets," according to Dieter Dallmeier, Founder and CEO, Dallmeier electronic.
"The Dallmeier solution enables the operators to secure evidence for traffic offences intuitively and with maximum efficiency with very low training costs. The subsequent evaluation and forwarding process guarantees compliance and data protection, and all processes are logged in detail."