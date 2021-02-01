The capabilities of miniature surveillance cameras are growing constantly - this is why for more than twelve years "the little ones" have also been among the most popular products made by the German manufacturer Dallmeier. With the new Dallmeier Picoline 5050 series, users in various industries can enjoy the benefits of a camera system which delivers 5 MP performance in an exceptionally compact format.
Intelligent functions offer further added value. The cameras are available in in-ceiling mount, surface mounted and box housings. The external diameter of the surface-mounted variant is barely 93 mm. The number of customers who are looking for IP camera systems which combine value and durability with extensive functionality is increasing apace.
Fixed focus lens
The HDR function offers significantly more details in images with high dynamics than the classic digital WDR
The cameras of Dallmeier's Picoline series are developed and manufactured entirely in Germany and are equipped with an H.265 decoder and a high-resolution image sensor with excellent light sensitivity. They are able to deliver detailed colour images with optimal memory and network efficiency even in low light conditions. The HDR function offers significantly more details in images with high dynamics than the classic digital WDR.
Other special features include the combination of video analysis and search functions, the "SmartBackfill" technology to compensate for network outages without an extra SD card and fully automated, and a portfolio of features and functions for data protection and data security. The 5050 series dome cameras are available with compact, sturdy housing variants and have a fixed focus lens with a focal length of 2.5 mm.
Image processing technology
The in-ceiling variant is designed especially for discreet installation in suspended ceilings. Meanwhile, the surface-mounted variant can also be installed inconspicuously with a tiny footprint on ceilings or walls. Because of its particularly compact construction, the box version is also ideally suitable for discreet or unobtrusive installation (e.g., at cash machines) and in weather-proof housings for use outdoors.
The 5050 series box camera is available in two variants, with a varifocal lens having a focal length of either 3 – 10 mm or 12 – 40 mm. The high resolution of the sensor and the sophisticated image processing technology enable image capturing in real time with a frame rate of 60fps (1080p/60) or up to 30 fps with a resolution of 4MP. The camera is thus ideally suited for applications that require the capture of very fast movements in high resolution.
Advanced analysis functions
The HDR function captures each image with two special settings which are combined in real time
The HDR function captures each image with two special settings which are combined in real time to produce a well-balanced image that provides much greater detail in both bright and dark areas. The integrated real-time video analysis uses highly-advanced analysis functions such as Intrusion Detection or Line Crossing to detect movement and objects in the uncompressed image.
When used with Dallmeier recording systems and client software, the "SmartFinder" function also enables semi-automated searching for events through the rapid analysis of stored objects and metadata. As ONVIF-compatible systems (Profile S and Profile T), the cameras can also be incorporated in many different third-party video management systems.
Security gateway functions
The camera is equipped with a RAM memory (Dallmeier "SmartBackfill" memory) which is activated in the event of a brief network outage (e.g., Spanning Tree, Bursts). The video stream is transmitted and then integrated automatically and seamlessly in the recording as soon as the connection is restored. The cameras of the Picoline series include comprehensive security features which can be adjusted flexibly to reflect the requirements of each customer.
Like all Dallmeier systems, when used with Dallmeier software and recording systems the cameras of the new Picoline series also offer a full portfolio of data protection and data security functions - from privacy masking to authentication procedures, end-to-end encryption or security gateway functions. When used with third party systems, the cameras operate on the basis of the functions offered by those systems.