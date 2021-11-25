Nestled on the Western shore of Lake Como, the Grand Hotel Victoria in Menaggio is one of the latest 5-star luxury properties in the Larian landscape.

The magnificent resort in Art Nouveau style, which encompasses a late 19th-century palace and a former monastery, has been completely renovated to host 81 rooms, lush gardens with pool, more than 2,000 m2 spa, 2 restaurants, and 90 car places in the underground parking.

End-to-end security solutions

The Grand Hotel Victoria in Menaggio, wedged between the lakeside and the heights of the Lepontine Alps, promises its guests a unique experience. To make this happen, it is essential to improve the security level.

Dahua Technology is a world-pioneering video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider. Based on technological innovations, it has offered end-to-end security solutions, systems, and services to create value and solve problems for clients. This is why the hotel management entrusted Dahua and MD Impianti – its system integrator partner – the realisation of the perimeter and indoor surveillance system.

AI-based cameras and deep learning

With deep learning, Dahua Perimeter Protection technology can recognise humans and vehicles accurately

In the solution provided by Dahua Technology, 15 units of IPC-HFW5241E-ZE 2MP bullet cameras with 2.7~13.5 mm motorised varifocal lens of Dahua WizMind series – equipped with various AI functions such as perimeter protection and people counting – were installed to guard the outside of the building providing clear images even in the low-light environment due to IR LEDs (range up to 50 m), WDR (120 dB) and Starlight technology (till 0.0002 Lux before switching to B/W).

With the deep learning algorithm, Dahua Perimeter Protection technology can recognise humans and vehicles accurately. In the restricted areas (such as pedestrian areas and vehicle areas), the false alarms are largely reduced.

Dahua Lite series network camera

After crossing the main entrance surmounted by a balcony that rests on four Doric columns, no less than 110 units of IPC-HDW2431T-AS-S2 4MP eyeball network cameras – featuring IR LEDs and Starlight themselves - discretely watch over the premises of the historical and new wings.

With upgraded H.265 encoding technology, the Dahua Lite series network camera has efficient video encoding capacity, which saves bandwidth and storage space. This camera adopts the latest Starlight technology and displays better colour images in the condition of low illumination.

Enterprise-level NVR

NVR features a mouse shortcut operation menu, remote management and control, central storage, edge storage

Two 128-channel NVR608R-128-4KS2 network video recorders with 8 hard disks and redundant power manage all streams, while the networking was implemented with ePoE, PoE, and aggregation switches, connected by CAT6 cables and optical fiber.

For applications where details are critical for identification, this enterprise-level NVR provides a powerful Intel processor with up to 4K resolution. Additionally, the NVR features a mouse shortcut operation menu, remote management and control, central storage, edge storage, and backup storage.

Remote monitoring

All images collected by the whole system can be visualised both in the concierge and remotely. The latter is a feature that allows great flexibility to meet the needs of the end-user, who is already evaluating the integration of DSS centralisation software and a video wall.

The system protecting the prestigious Gran Hotel Victoria in Menaggio demonstrates once again how Dahua Technology, along with its partners and supply chain, is capable of providing high-profile and tailor-made integrated security solutions, suitable for any scenario and compliant with current legislation.