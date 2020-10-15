Dahua Technology, a video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, recently welcomes a value-added European technology specialists EET as a nationwide distributor.
EET Group is Europe´s largest distributor of spare parts & accessories for computers, printers and mobile phones, point of sale products and surveillance & security equipment, providing suppliers and customers with expert industry knowledge, intelligent logistics solutions, first rate sales service and smart marketing tools.
Video-based solutions
Under the commercial name EET, it helps quality brands bring their products to the European market across 24 countries and represents more than 920 brands, from global icons to local favorites. The cooperation with Dahua Technology allows the company to distribute a variety of innovative and quality Dahua products to the UK market. “Supporting our customers is critical and having Dahua Technology on board strengthens our offering enormously,” said Sunil Bouri, Managing Director of EET UK.
Dahua Technology has taken an important role in AIoT, which enables IoT devices to feature AI capabilities
“The breadth and depth of their product portfolio enables our customers to offer new value added solutions and we look forward to working with both Dahua Technology and our customers to enable significant growth.” Dahua Technology has taken an important role in AIoT, which enables IoT devices to feature AI capabilities, so delivering intelligent and connected video-based solutions that are capable of self-learning and analysing data.
Non-security applications
This means that video can be seamlessly extended to non-security applications, such as fire detection and suppression, video analytics, face recognition and ANPR, payments and attendance, and retail analytics.
“We are delighted to announce EET as a new, highly valued distributor of Dahua products in the UK market,” said James Wang, Overseas VP and UK & Ireland Country Manager. “As a niche technology distributor, EET brings a wealth of experience from multiple sectors, working with many customers. We are pleased they are joining us as we grow the market and sector, driving innovation to an AIoT future.” With its mission of ‘Enabling a safer society and smarter living’, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on ‘Innovation, Quality and Service’ to serve its partners and customers around the world.