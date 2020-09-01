Dahua Technology, the globally renowned video security and smart IoT solutions provider, is helping businesses reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thermal imaging, face detection, and other technologies play key roles in screening for skin temperature and determining whether someone is wearing a mask or not.
Thermal temperature monitoring
“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dahua has been devoted to providing an array of solutions to help keep businesses running wherever possible,” remarked Jennifer Hackenburg, Senior Product Marketing Manager of Dahua Technology USA.
Jennifer adds, “Our offerings reflect the varied needs of different business environments – we strive to provide options for every budget and application.”
SafetyTemp Thermal Temperature Station
Thermal temperature monitoring lets business owners get fast, accurate readings of the skin temperature of employees and customers. People pass through a checkpoint where a monitoring station measures the temperature of their skin, while no physical contact is made and the traffic flow remains smooth.
Compact and simple, the SafetyTemp Thermal Temperature Station is ideally suited for small installations. It takes measurements from up to six feet away and in only 0.2 seconds, raising audible alerts if a person’s skin temperature is above a user-defined threshold. It can also help determine whether a person is wearing a mask.
Dahua Thermal Temperature Monitoring Solution
For medium and large installations, the Dahua Thermal Temperature Monitoring Solution is a more robust option that incorporates a hybrid network thermal camera, an NVR, and a blackbody calibration device for highly accurate skin temperature measurements (±0.54° F).
Like SafetyTemp, this is a contact-free solution that makes screening fast and efficient. As people pass through the checkpoint, their skin temperatures are captured and the system can send alerts about temperature or mask status via the 4K 16-inch 1U NVR (DHI-NVR5216-16P-I) or a mobile app (DMSS).
Thermal cameras deployed
Two different camera options are available, including a new model (DH-TPC-BF3221-T), which is well-suited for medium-sized businesses due to a lower price point. It offers accurate readings from up to 16 feet away.
The high-end model (DH-TPC-BF5421) has a higher resolution thermal lens, lower NETD, and large aperture, resulting in more pixels and less noise in the image. This, in turn, means more data points for the system to analyse and lets the camera obtain readings from up to 23 feet away.
Handheld Thermal Temperature Monitoring Device
For a portable solution, the Handheld Thermal Temperature Monitoring Device, DH-TPC-HT2201 features a 3.5mm camera that can be aimed directly at the subject from a safe distance. AI temperature measurement facilitates high accuracy (±0.9° F), and an alarm sounds when a person’s skin temperature exceeds a user-defined threshold.
This simple to use, cost effective device is best employed in small applications with a dense customer or personnel base. A built-in, rechargeable, lithium-ion battery lasts more than eight hours in between charging.
Smart Motion Detection and Face Detection
When mask detection is the top priority, a new 5MP dome camera (N55DY82) gives users an active alarm message when it detects people without masks within its field of view.
A wealth of other features, including perimeter protection, people counting, heat mapping, Smart Motion Detection (SMD) and face detection, make this high-performing camera an excellent security solution as well. Highly accurate, it can be paired with a thermal temperature camera for a complete solution.
Floor-Standing Digital Signage
Dahua’s 55-inch Floor-Standing Digital Signage (DHI-LDV55-INDOOR) complements digital monitoring checkpoints. It offers a 1080p display screen that is customisable to display safety requirements, provide instructions for those preparing to have their temperature measured, or simply point people in the right direction.
It supports a wide range of audio and video encoding formats and has built-in media player software and a USB player for displaying advertisements.
The digital signage can also be deployed as a component of Dahua’s new flow control solution. This solution helps businesses maintain social distancing protocols and avoid overcrowding while streamlining efforts and reducing manpower for facilities where occupancy is regulated.
People-counting camera installed
A people-counting camera installed at a restaurant entrance, for example, keeps track of how many people have entered and exited. Working in tandem, the display tells customers when they may enter the restaurant, grocery store, or retail store, or when it is at capacity and they need to wait.
The entire solution can integrate with the mask detection camera and thermal temperature solutions for large applications needing to manage a complex set of safety and health requirements.
“Convenience and accuracy are important to our customers as they reopen their businesses,” stated Hackenburg, adding “Dahua has risen to the challenge by providing flexible options for a variety of needs and budgets, supporting a more seamless transition into this new way of doing business.”