In St. Petersburg, a set of Dahua thermal body temperature monitoring system was installed at the entrance of JSC Concern Okeanpribor to help the company with preliminary body temperature screening of employees and visitors during the pandemic. The equipment can quickly and accurately detect people with elevated body temperatures, one of the key symptoms of COVID-19, providing the organisation with an additional layer of protection for its employees.
JSC Concern Okeanpribor is a company engaged in the production of sonar systems and shipbuilding stations to meet the needs of the country’s naval force and national economy. It is also listed as one of the ‘backbone enterprises’ of the Russian Federation.
Temperature monitoring solution
To provide its employees with safe working conditions under COVID-19, JSC Concern Okeanpribor hopes to use the Dahua thermal body temperature monitoring system to assist their daily temperature screening work and minimise the chances of infection with the strictest measures possible, while not ignoring privacy and respect.
The Dahua thermal body temperature monitoring solution was installed at the checkpoint of JSC Concern Okeanpribor, consisting of:
- Thermal body temperature monitoring camera DH-TPC-BF5421P-T
- Calibration equipment (blackbody)
- DSS software
- Accessories (2 tripods, 2 adapters for a tripod)
Hand-held scanners
The Dahua thermal body temperature monitoring system is a part of the VideoNet security systems at the facility
The implementation of this solution was completed by Skyros Corporation, a gold partner of Dahua Technology in the Northwest Federal District, together with a well-known Russian software developer for security systems – VideoNet. The Dahua thermal body temperature monitoring system is a part of the VideoNet security systems at the facility.
The Dahua Thermal Body Temperature Monitoring Solution provides a non-invasive way to help organisations check body temperatures of a group of people at the same time, which is faster than hand-held scanners and can be done at a safer distance. That’s why this solution is accepted and adopted by JSC Concern Okeanpribor and other security experts during the pandemic and recovery. Moreover, the most important factor why it was chosen is its accuracy.
Reducing false alarms
With a blackbody, the solution uses a hybrid thermal imaging camera to achieve highly accurate temperature monitoring of ± 0.3 ℃, which is essential in detecting people with abnormal temperatures. At the same time, the camera’s built-in face detection enabled by advanced AI technology can improve the overall measurement accuracy with better positioning of the measuring point on the face.
This approach significantly reduces false alarms caused by a variety of hot objects that may accidentally or intentionally appear in the monitored zone. It can also detect the temperatures of people wearing medical masks.
This solution also includes a special version of Dahua DSS software, which can handle temperature alarms
This solution also includes a special version of Dahua DSS software, which can handle temperature alarms. If the set temperature threshold is exceeded, this could be an indication that the system has detected a person with fever and should be checked by a medical professional. In this case, the camera will send an alarm message to this software, allowing the operator to take appropriate measures.
Conduct preliminary detection
Featuring long distance, non-contact and fast detection speed, the Dahua Thermal Body Temperature Monitoring Solution allows JSC Concern Okeanpribor to conduct preliminary detection of people entering their building who are exhibiting fever, thus effectively limiting cross-infection caused by physical contact, saving manpower and material resources, enabling efficient passage of people at the entrance, as well as enhancing protection for the operation of the whole company.
The solution has been widely used in China and many parts of the world during the pandemic and corresponding recovery. Its effectiveness for mass scanning especially in public places such as shopping centers, office buildings, airports, train stations, subway, as well as in hospitals and educational institutions has been proven by its applications all over the world. In one transportation hub for instance, the system detected more than 100 passengers with abnormal temperature. After conducting medical tests, 60 of them were confirmed positive for COVID-19.