With a history of over 20 years, the Cedr factory is one of the leading manufacturers of wooden doors, kitchen cabinets and other wood products in Russia. Today, it has a few of its own modern and automated plants with a wide range of products and innovative production approaches. For such a modern wood factory, safety is of paramount concern. Advanced video surveillance systems need to be introduced in the internal and external areas of the factory.
Due to the extremely high risk of fire in a wood factory, the customer has high demands for a smart system to keep sufficient video backup as evidence. Specifically, the system needs to be capable of storing up to 30 days of videos, with copies stored on a separate network at the same time so that the videos can be safely saved under different network conditions.
Mini-Bullet Network Camera
With IR illumination, detailed images can be captured under low light conditions or total darkness
A total of 400 IP cameras from Dahua Technology were installed inside of the factory for general monitoring, including DH-IPC-HFW1230SP, DH-IPC-HDPW1231FP-AS and DH-IPC-HFW2231TP-ZS. In this chain factory, DH-IPC-HFW1230SP was used to monitor machine operation, and DH-IPC-HDPW1231FP-AS was used to monitor corridors. These two types of cost-effective Mini-Bullet Network Camera feature 2MP resolution with a motorised 2.8mm/3.6mm fixed lens.
With IR illumination, detailed images can be captured under low light conditions or total darkness. The cameras’ Smart IR technology adjusts the intensity of camera's infrared LEDs to compensate the distance of an object. Smart IR technology prevents IR LEDs from whitening out images as they come closer to the camera.
Excellent light sensitivity
In order to ensure the safety of staff and vehicles in the factory vicinity, DH-IPC-HFW2231TP-ZS was installed outside the factory to monitor large and open scenes. This IR Megapixel Vari-focal Camera features 2MP resolution with a 2.7mm ~ 13.5mm vari-focal lens, meeting monitoring needs of different distances.
For challenging ultra-low light environments, IPC-HFW2231TP-ZS powered by Dahua’s Starlight Technology offers excellent light sensitivity, capturing color details in low light conditions down to 0.006lux. The camera uses a set of optical features to balance light throughout the scene, resulting in clear images in dark environments.
±25% input voltage tolerance
These cameras are ideal choices for installation even in the most unforgiving environments
In addition, these cameras allow ±25% input voltage tolerance, suitable for the most unstable conditions in outdoor applications. Its 2KV lightning rating provides effective protection against lightning for both the camera and its structure. Certified and subjected to rigorous dust and immersion tests (IP67), these cameras are ideal choices for installation even in the most unforgiving environments.
In order to help the customer improve the security of video storage, three types of Dahua 4K H.265 Network Video Recorders – adopting powerful processors with up to 4K resolution for preview and playback – are used in the factory to store 10-day videos, which can provide critical details for identification.
Real time monitoring
On the other hand, a 48-HDD Enterprise Video Storage is used to separately store 30-day videos at the headquarters in case the factory area videos are damaged. It supports 512 channels of IP camera inputs and 1024Mbps incoming/recording bandwidth, offering an unparalleled storage performance. Moreover, DHI-DSS4004 was selected as the central server, through which all videos are integrated in one system for a unified operation and management in the headquarters’ control room.
The vast factory vicinity is now equipped with Dahua video surveillance system, enabling all security checkpoints to monitor the factory in real time. At the same time, the massive video storage and backup allows the administrator to review emergency situations if necessary. The advanced solution from Dahua Technology has created a safe and smart factory for the customer, assisting them in improving their security level during production.