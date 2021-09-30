Dahua Technology, a video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, is introducing its Dahua DeepHub Smart Interactive Whiteboard – an IFPD (Interactive Flat Panel Display) device designed for modern meeting rooms and remote communication demands.
Based on customer needs of digital transformation, Dahua Technology has been exploring the video conferencing market for years and has utilised its technological innovation capability to equip Dahua DeepHub with a user-friendly interface, wireless 4K display, simplified installation, touchscreen writing capability, and other intelligent features. It delivers a smart, efficient, and collaborative video conferencing experience in the AIoT era.
Wireless projection
The Dahua DeepHub supports wireless projection from a laptop, tablet, mobile phone, etc. regardless of the OS. It allows wireless projection from up to 9 terminals simultaneously, which helps ease the setup process and eliminates messy cables in the meeting room.
It also adopts a 4K UHD Direct View LED (DLED) display with anti-glare technology, making projection as clear as watching an HD TV, and remarkably improving meeting experience and efficiency.
Zero Air Gap technology
It offers multiple intelligent writing modes and allows simultaneous writing of up to 20 points on the screen
This device is equipped with Zero Air Gap technology which removes the air between the touch panel and the LCD module to reduce reflections and improve readability. It supports tilt sensitivity writing with a time delay of only <35ms, providing a fluid writing experience similar to writing on a paper.
It offers multiple intelligent writing modes and allows simultaneous writing of up to 20 points on the screen. These features are perfect for brainstorming where several members of the team can share and write ideas on the whiteboard at the same time.
Writing tools
Moreover, this intelligent whiteboard also offers writing tools including pen, eraser, and shapes. The size of a figure can be adjusted via a two-finger pinch gesture, and the output can also be dragged and moved around the screen.
In case one needs extra space or pages, the Dahua DeepHub supports page size expansion and inserting additional pages. After the meeting, all the files can be shared by simply scanning a QR code or via email.
Life-like communication experience
DeepHub offers a life-like face-to-face communication experience, allowing meeting participants to interact and share
Notably, the Dahua DeepHub offers a life-like face-to-face communication experience, allowing meeting participants to remotely interact and share content. This interactive whiteboard has an optional detachable PC module with Windows OS that supports mainstream third-party video conferencing software.
Its LPH-C models are equipped with a built-in 4K camera with up to 104° FOV (H) and lens distortion of <5%, capturing vivid details and delivering high-quality videos even in a relatively large meeting room. It also has a built-in loudspeaker and mic array that can cover an omnidirectional radius of up to 8 meters.
Fingerprint lock
In case of power interruption, its power protection module guarantees a continuous power supply to prevent data loss. It also supports fingerprint lock – a security feature that some IFPDs in the market don’t have.
It ensures that only authorised users can log in to the device, which helps secure internal information and conferencing content. Its file-sharing also has an encryption function to secure information exchange.
Next level video conferencing
Dahua DeepHub Smart Interactive Whiteboard transforms video conferencing to the next level
Packed with more functionality than meets the various needs of users, the Dahua DeepHub Smart Interactive Whiteboard transforms video conferencing to the next level.
It solves the common issues of the traditional conferencing method by utilising Dahua’s strength in innovation and technology, making it a significantly better alternative to the outdated and inconvenient whiteboard-projector setup.
With its mission of “Enabling a safer society and smarter living”, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality, and Service” to serve its partners and customers around the world.