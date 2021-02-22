Driven by the development of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) technology, Network Video Recorder/NVR is no longer just the traditional data storage centre in CCTV systems today.
From initial connection demands of third-party IPC and PTZ suppliers and docking demands of alarm sensor and platform manufactures, to alliance demands of algorithm and app developers, NVR (Network Video Recorder) is playing an increasingly significant role in connecting front-end devices, alarm sensors and other equipment.
Open integration of NVR
As a globally renowned video-centric smart IoT solutions and service provider, Dahua Technology has been actively cooperating with third-party software and hardware partners around the world through open integration of NVR, aiming to build an open and smart NVR ecosystem.
The NVR Ecosystem also brings technology partners together to explore more possibilities
While jointly creating value for customers and users, the NVR Ecosystem also brings technology partners together to explore more possibilities. Making NVR available to third-party devices and platforms enables third-party cameras and software/hardware manufacturers to connect to NVR through ONVIF and CGI/SDK, respectively.
Furthermore, it also allows users to customise GUI style, run their own algorithms and develop apps on NVR, as per their needs and budgets.
NVR DHOP
Fully considering the system development demands of customers, Dahua Technology released NVR DHOP to allow third-party applications to be downloaded and installed on Dahua NVR hardware.
Equipped with strong and powerful AI functions, Dahua Technology’s NVR DHOP boasts advantages such as flexible operation, safety guarantee, reliable quality and strong support, which brings business growth opportunities to algorithm and app developers, who lack hardware devices and those with customisation requirements for NVR GUI.
Encrypted data storage and transmission
In order to protect the interests of customers, all embedded third-party applications will pass legal verification and the data in storage or transmission will be encrypted. In addition, Dahua Technology’s professional R&D team provides continuous support in the whole process.
Combining video with traditional alarm enables linkage between alarm signals and video footages
Furthermore, the expanded application of the security field has also prompted the cooperation between NVR and traditional alarm manufacturers. Combining video with traditional alarm enables linkage between alarm signals and video footages, which can help warn-off intruders when an alarm is triggered.
At the same time, it also allows users to search for relevant alarm videos stored in the NVR, achieving visual and intelligent alarm.
Integration with third-party VMS suppliers
By far, Dahua NVR (Network Video Recorder) has already completed integration with a number of third-party VMS suppliers, such as Milestone, AxxonSoft, Digifort, etc. Aside from general video storage and query functions, NVR can also assist third-party platforms in improving business operations and management with smart video analysis.
Dahua NVR has been successfully integrated with the Milestone platform, providing temperature monitoring statistics reports during the COVID-19 pandemic and realising efficient management of people with abnormal temperature.
Enabling a safer society
Adhering to the concept of openness, Dahua Technology will continue to embrace the diversity and inclusiveness of the AIoT (AI-IoT combined) era and build an ecosystem that provides customers with all-win success through open and interconnected cooperation, enabling a safer society and smarter living.