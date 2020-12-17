This year has witnessed an array of unprecedented crises that disrupted people's lives around the world. Nevertheless, despite challenges and difficulties, people and organisations around the world are pulling together to help those in need. It could be a donation of clothing and food, or just a simple word of encouragement and support. Regardless of nationality, race, ethnicity and other differences the world has, every person stands together.
As a front runner of video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, Dahua Technology adheres to its social responsibility by continuously dedicating to charity activities across the globe, bringing hope to people all around the world. Launched in 2015, the Dahua "Lighting the Future" charity programme aims to support children suffering from illness and poverty through assistance and donations, lighting their way to a brighter future.
Sale via live streaming
This year, 20 children of Dahua employees held an online charity sale via live streaming. In order to express their support for children in need, these young volunteers collected 37 idle items to sell. With their efforts, all the money raised during the two-hour live broadcast were generously donated to the Dahua Charity Fund.
Dahua employees donated laptops and other materials to Jianshi County located in Southeast China
At the same time, Dahua employees also donated laptops and other materials to Jianshi County located in the mountainous area of Southeast China, connecting children and villagers to the outside world through technology. Committed to making a positive impact to the communities where it operates, Dahua Technology actively supports global public welfare projects. Since 2014, the company has donated more than 7,000 pieces of clothing to children located in China’s underdeveloped mountainous areas.
Donated emergency supplies
This year, “Love 1+1” clothing donation continues to warm them with comfort and love during the cold winter season. Moreover, Dahua volunteers also organised their annual blood donation last summer. Around 360 Dahua volunteers participated in this year’s event that collected 105,130 ml of blood donation in total.
At the beginning of the year, Dahua volunteers also prepared food and hot drinks for the city’s night workers: traffic police on duty, sanitation workers, couriers, bus drivers, construction site workers, etc. In the midst of the pandemic, Dahua Technology donated emergency supplies worth RMB 5 million to Zhejiang Province and RMB 5 million to Wuhan Charity Federation.
Public warfare activities
The company also donated pandemic prevention materials and its Thermal Temperature Monitoring equipment to more than 17 countries, covering transportation hubs, commercial establishments, educational institutions, organisations, and so on. Other Dahua overseas branches have also joined local charity donations and public warfare activities to support local communities during difficult times.
A donation worth CZK 40,000 from Dahua Czech subsidiary was handed over to the Endowment Fund REGI Base I.
After the devastating explosion in Beirut, the Dahua Lebanon team donated 350 cases of food supplies to help affected residents tide over their extremely pressing circumstances. Furthermore, a donation worth CZK 40,000 from Dahua Czech subsidiary was handed over to the Endowment Fund REGI Base I. to help fund disabled veterans, policemen, and firefighters in purchasing wheelchairs and rehabilitation supplies.
Public welfare commitment
Public welfare is a continuous commitment. Dahua Technology’s efforts in sharing its technology innovations through charitable donations in China and overseas countries fully reflect its strong commitment to its social responsibility as a member of the society.
While creating value for city operations, corporate management, and individual consumers, Dahua Technology will continue to make contributions to the world through participation in various charity activities with full enthusiasm, enabling a safer society and smarter living.