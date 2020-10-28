Dahua Technology, a globally renowned video-centric smart IoT solutions and service provider, has sponsored one white paper and two webinars hosted by Omdia. The theme of the webinars held on October 22nd is ‘Solving security challenges: Next-generation network cameras’.
Omdia is the new global technology research powerhouse, established in 2019 with the combination of the Informa Tech’s research brands (Ovum, Heavy Reading, and Tractica) and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio. Collaborating with Dahua Technology, the comprehensive webinar has attracted about 1200 registrations.
Audiences are experts from various industries such as energy, finance, education, government, retail, etc. With webinar events experts from Omdia, Dahua Technology’s Senior Project Sales Manager, Simon Nash and Omdia’s analysts, Josh Woodhouse and Tommy Zhu shared their insights into new camera technology trends and how they are being used to address physical security end-user challenges. In the end, they did a live Q&A.
Three-in-One Camera solution
To address security end-user challenges, Dahua Technology launches an innovative Three-in-One Camera solution"
“Nowadays, security end-users are facing more challenges, and application scenarios are becoming more demanding. Traditional security systems are having problems catching up. To address security end-user challenges, Dahua Technology launches an innovative Three-in-One Camera solution, also known as the TiOC, which offers 24/7 full-color monitoring, active deterrence and AI-enabled accurate alarm. It is suitable for almost every security application where a fixed camera is required,” stated Simon Nash, Senior Project Sales Manager, Dahua Technology.
“This virtual event highlighted some of the key challenges surveillance camera users face. Omdia has presented insights on the technology available in the market which can mitigate these challenges,” stated Josh Woodhouse, Omdia analyst.
Next-gen network cameras
“Many of the challenges end-users face can be met by existing technologies in the market. More and more camera models are integrating exciting technologies together to be more effective. Doing more in a single camera is a theme that we are observing in the next-generation of cameras,” said Tommy Zhu, Omdia analyst.
Offering 24/7 full-colour monitoring, active deterrence and AI with WizSense IP cameras, HDCVI 6.0 cameras & XVRs, and upcoming PTZ cameras, TiOC is ideally suitable for villas, shops, warehouses, fire lanes, and other similar application scenarios.
With its mission of ‘Enabling a safer society and smarter living’, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on ‘Innovation, Quality and Service’, to serve its partners and customers around the world.