A high-definition IP surveillance system from Dahua Technology is providing 24/7 security and operations management at a large freight and logistics hub, located in Cannock, West Midlands, United Kingdom.
Dahua IP video surveillance system
The 54-camera system has been installed throughout Pentalver’s 37-acre site. The equipment includes 5 MP dome cameras with IR illumination up to 50 metres, 180-degree panoramic domes, comprising an array of four 2 MP cameras each with IR illumination up to 60 metres, 5 MP bullet cameras, 4 MP PTZ network cameras, and 5 MP 360-degree internal dome cameras.
All cameras feature Dahua’s Starlight lowlight technology and AI functionality with deep learning algorithms, to detect events, such as perimeter breaches, movement detection and scene change.
DSS Express video management system
The installation also includes Dahua’s DSS Express video management system, enabling users to view images only relevant to them, two Dahua 32-channel 36 TB NVRs (Network Video Recorders) and 12 ruggedised network PoE switches.
The site consists of freight container storage in one section and road haulage transport in the other. It was previously equipped with an ageing analogue CCTV system, elements of which was in various states of disrepair and had become unfit for purpose.
High definition site monitoring
The objective for the new system was to provide high-definition monitoring of the whole site, at all times, for security and logistics managers to be able to have access to images relevant to them, partitioned by the Dahua DSS Express video management system.
The installer, Richards CCTV, was tasked with providing a perimeter protection solution, as well as a range of PTZ cameras around the site. The biggest challenge was the installation of the network infrastructure, with multiple fibre links between remote buildings and the central office. This was achieved using ruggedised network PoE switches with 2 GB ports for high-speed connection.
Enhanced security and visibility
Security is key for us, but we also use the system to have good visibility of our operations"
Richard Harte, General Manager at the Cannock terminal, said that good security and visibility of operations is essential for such a large and busy site with a bonded storage area.
He stated, “With the previous system, we came to recognise how poor our sight over the depot was. Security is key for us, but we also use the system to have good visibility of our operations, as well as for health and safety and training purposes.”
Richards CCTV, efficient system installer
Richard Harte adds, “We found Richards CCTV to be a professional, cost-effective and efficient installer, with a fast response for their maintenance operation. I am also particularly impressed with the quality of the system components and the way we can view, and control cameras remotely with no latency.”
Richard Harte and his team are so satisfied with the solution that they are advocating its rollout across other Pentalver sites and have shared their recommendations with the company’s safety team.