Dahua Technology, a video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, is introducing version 8.0 of their DSS Video Management Software (VMS) to its North American market. The software upgrade incorporates a smaller file size for the installation package, faster startup time, and an easy-to-deploy secure design.
It also boasts high scalability and performance to maximise the investment of DSS users. DSS 8.0 is designed for ease of use, efficiency, and flexibility. Multiple deployment methods allow for more customisation: cloud deployment is supported by AWS and virtualisation software is supported by VMware.
Third party devices
Device access methods are diverse: IP, P2P, DDNS, and auto-register, giving the user several options for compatibility with third party devices. “Version 8.0 gives users greater control over how they utilise the DSS VMS and lets them easily integrate it with third party devices, while not having to worry about security or user-friendliness,” remarked Damon Chou, Solutions Product Manager for Dahua USA.
The DSS 8.0 interface is available in more than twenty languages and features a revitalised UI/UE design
“It takes a low investment, both in cost and server requirements, to get started with DSS and users can easily scale as they go.” The DSS 8.0 interface is available in more than twenty languages and features a revitalised UI/UE design that is simpler, more responsive, and more colourful. The new application design is based more firmly on actual business cases, which Dahua calls ‘3 + 2 + 1 + n.’
Parking space information
The applications are grouped into modules, with the ‘n’ signifying the capability to include future modules. The first module has three applications: a monitoring centre, which unifies live view and playback, an event centre, which provides an analytics dashboard for real-time and historical events, and DeepXplore. DeepXplore makes target search faster and easier by implementing intelligent retrieval of human and vehicular targets.
The second module consists of access management, which includes access control, video intercom, visitor management, and attendance management, and vehicle entrance and exit, which manages vehicle ingress and egress through functions such as licence plate recognition and parking space information. The final module is the maintenance centre, in a revamped format that is easier to maintain and ensures greater stability.
Automatically sending reports
The investment required to implement DSS 8.0 is low and the software is easily upgradable
The maintenance centre gives a visual of the health of the platform, showing the status of equipment, channels, and services, as well as automatically sending reports. For peace of mind, DSS 8.0 was created for application security, privacy, network security, and data security.
The storage duration of each video channel can be configured and there is secure encryption on network transmission, storage, download, and export. Three-tier user authority employs hierarchical management to let administrators define different levels of access. Finally, the investment required to implement DSS 8.0 is low and the software is easily upgradable, with purchase-on-demand functionality.
Managing security system
DSS express can support up to 256 channels with licences; DSS pro can support up to 2,000 channels per server with a maximum of 20,000 channels with a distributed setup. The improved architecture of DSS 8.0 reduces the load on the server, and cascade expansion allows for a phased investment.
This means that the system can be built in stages – and with different DSS models – without dismantling the existing system. Overall, DSS version 8.0 gives users improved functionality and greater returns on their investment, letting them manage their security system with greater confidence and efficiency.