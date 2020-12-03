Dahua Technology, the globally renowned video-centric smart IoT solutions and services provider, announced that the company successfully held the online Dahua Technology Partner Day 2020 event on December 1, 2020 with 26 technology partners.
IoT and security solutions
Dahua showcased its ecosystem in the EMEA region, while the partners brought solutions in the field of security and IoT, taking interoperability to the next level.
Openness and cooperation is always Dahua's core values. Together with technology partners, Dahua Technology is building an ecosystem, which provides solutions that suit different scenarios to global customers. Dahua Technology Partner Day is the icon of the ecosystem, and also a stage that display the joint solutions to customers.
Dahua Technology Partner Day 2020
This event served as a technological and commercial hub for end-users and integrators
Dahua Technology Partner Day 2020 has attracted over 2500 professional participants from traffic and infrastructures, healthcare, retail and residential industries. Themed with ‘Smarter Together’, this event served as a technological and commercial hub for end-users and system-integrators from different markets.
Jason Zhao, Dahua Vice President & General Manager of Overseas Business, gave the opening speech focusing on ‘How can interoperability add value to security and IoT industries’.
Jason said, “Welcome to Dahua Technology Partner Day 2020. Technology helps us support and maintain the functioning of our industries, but there´s room for more efficiency. That’s where interoperability comes in. We can make different devices and solutions talk to each other, and even go far beyond a standard integration and develop unique features. We believe in interoperability, Smarter Together.”
Exploring diverse business opportunities
26 partners then showcased their solutions in the main auditorium and six different break-out rooms, and explored new and diverse business opportunities by chatting with participants in the partner hub.
Mr. Alfonso Castaño, President at ASIS International Spain, gave his recognition to Dahua Technology. He said, “Last year, I’ve attended to Dahua Partner Day 2019, which is impressive, technological, and educational, and was later awarded Best Security Event in 2019. Dahua Technology is more than a supplier, but a trusted partner. This year’s Dahua partner day demonstrates even more joint solutions, and is a good opportunity to witness the development of Dahua Ecosystem.”
Integrated solutions for higher efficiency
Integrated solutions bring a higher efficiency and enable a faster and more accurate analysis. In its quest for more interoperability, Dahua Technology hopes to convey the message to the industries through Dahua Technology Partner Day 2020.