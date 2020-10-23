A networked surveillance system has been installed at Petwood Hotel in Lincolnshire, the former home of members of 617 Squadron, more famously known as The Dambusters, during World War 2. The hotel, situated in the village of Woodhall Spa, was originally built in 1905, as a country house for a wealthy Baroness, and after serving as a military convalescence hospital during World War 1, was converted into a hotel in 1933.
Located among magnificent lawns and landscaped gardens, the Grade II-listed hotel has 53 bedrooms, a Squadron Bar filled with World War II memorabilia, a restaurant and terrace bar, and function rooms.
Dahua Smart PSS viewing platform
The system at the Petwood Hotel comprises 12 HFW5431-ZE bullet cameras, four HDBW5431-ZE dome cameras, and 13 HDBW2421R-ZS mini dome cameras. Images are recorded and processed on to a central server, while viewing is managed by a Dahua Smart PSS viewing platform. Some 29 Dahua bullet, dome and mini-dome network cameras have been installed by Videcom Security around the hotel.
Externally, cameras monitor the car parks, where previously there were incidents of damage to vehicles. With the new system, however, the source of any damage can be quickly located, so helping with guests’ insurance claims. Other cameras are positioned so that the hotel’s management has coverage of the entire perimeter.
Perimeter protection
Inside, cameras are located in public areas such as reception, the bar area and function rooms. They are designed to help resolve payment discrepancies and to deter any unwarranted behaviour. Images from the cameras go back to a secure room in the hotel’s separate office block, while staff at reception is able to view live images.
“The Dahua system delivers all the benefits we were looking for,” said George Kane, General Manager at the Petwood Hotel. It is reliable, easy to use, and provides excellent quality recorded images, which can be accessed quickly and easily. The cameras are discreet and sensitively installed in and around the listed building.
Video surveillance system
The technology is great and Videcom Security have handled the project well and sensitively, considering the building is more than 100 years’ old and the hotel remained open throughout the period of installation.
“The new surveillance system has been brilliant. The high image quality will enable us to resolve any liability issues in the car parks, while the system reassures guests and staff about internal and external security,” said Danny Harsley, Northern Engineering Manager at Videcom Security.
Danny adds, “The Dahua equipment was ideal for this project and, as we have found on many other projects, was easy to install and commission. It’s also a great system to use.”