As the application scenarios are becoming more and more demanding, traditional security systems are having problems catching up and often face issues such as: too much false alarms triggered by pets, insects, leaves and other non-target objects; can only rely on video playback for confirmation after an event; and difficult evidence retrieval due to uncoloured images at night with Black/White monitoring.
What’s worse, for a relatively comprehensive system, the user will need to spend more money on additional accessories like external mic, speaker, detector, and alarm light, not to mention the extra time and costs on installation. To address the above-mentioned issues once and for all, Dahua Technology launches its innovative and powerful Three-in-One Camera solution, also known as the TiOC.
Powerful AI algorithms
This automated and comprehensive security solution effectively solves the aforementioned problems with the following key features:
- Accurate Alarm: False alarm is always considered a headache for users. With AI-powered perimeter protection and SMD Plus, the Dahua TiOC offers accurate alarm function by precisely targeting people and vehicles, while filtering out non-target objects such as animals, leaves and car headlights. While keeping false alarm rate under 2%, its powerful AI algorithms also delivers a quicker, more accurate and longer range motion detection (detection distance is increased by more than 185%), considerably improving the efficiency of the whole TiOC solution.
Real-time alarm functions
- Active Deterrence and Real-time Alarm: Instead of only relying on the recorded videos as evidence after an event, the TiOC makes it possible to respond during the event with its Active Deterrence and Real-time Alarm functions that can significantly prevent such event from happening. Active deterrence is more effective with red and blue light, which is more eye-catching than white light, and is also visible even in dense fog and heavy rain. An enhanced speaker delivers up to 110 dB, featuring a wailing siren or a recorded voice.
APP Alarm Push provides alarm notifications in real-time, allowing users to respond in time such as sending a voice alarm using the two-way talk function. In addition, the system also allows pre-recorded announcements or customised recordings, which enables users to realise content customisation and language localisation. The mobile APP also supports one-tap arming/disarming function that brings great convenience to users.
Full-colour technology
- Full-colour: Enough reliable information is key during evidence retrieval. With industry-renowned full-colour technology, the Dahua TiOC delivers colour images day and night, considerably enhancing the ability to identify suspects, while increasing the quality of video evidence.
- Three-in-One: TiOC integrates 24/7 full-colour monitoring, active deterrence and AI into one smart, innovative solution, greatly saving time and financial costs for distributors and installers.
Enhance public security
TiOC works like a responsible guardian to enhance public security
TiOC is suitable for private places that need to maintain orderliness and warn off intruders, such as villas, shops, warehouses, etc. TiOC can accurately identify real targets with accurate alarm, effectively warn them off with active deterrence, and notify the user with real-time alarm. The full-colour image that the camera records provides more useful human/vehicle evidence for future checking and analysis, offering an enhanced protection to residents, shop owners and warehouse managers.
TiOC is also ideal for outdoor scenarios such as fire lanes, which need to be always free of obstructions, in most cases vehicles. Give it a try, and you’ll see that the TiOC can effectively maintain emergency lanes clear, working like a responsible guardian that fulfills its duty to enhance public security.
Upcoming PTZ cameras
The powerful Dahua TiOC Solution offers 24/7 full-colour monitoring, active deterrence and AI with WizSense IP cameras, HDCVI 6.0 cameras and XVRs, and upcoming PTZ cameras, making it ideally applicable to villas, shops, warehouses, fire lanes, and places alike. With its mission of “Enabling a safer society and smarter living”, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality and Service” to serve its partners and customers around the world.