Dahua Technology, a globally renowned video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, made new breakthroughs in the field of AI technology recently. Various indicators of its Gait Recognition Technology have once again broken the record of CASIA-B gait dataset: the average accuracy of Rank1 for NM (normal walking), BG (with a bag) and CL (in a coat) reached 97.4%, 94.0%, and 87.0% respectively, hitting another historical heights and maintaining its pioneering position.

Gait recognition uses body shape and walking posture to identify a person, even if his/her face is occluded. It is one of the biometric recognition technologies with the greatest potential for long distance recognition scenarios.

Gait recognition analysis

Aiming to address the technical difficulties of gait recognition in clothing changing search, carrying changing search and cross-view search, Dahua Technology integrates innovation and application of multi-modal gait algorithms, local gait feature extraction, and spatio-temporal gait feature extraction technologies.

Dahua Technology has been cultivating and innovating in the field of AI technology

Combined with powerful model training and object recognition, it greatly improves the algorithm's robustness in special scene applications such as clothing changing, similar clothing, facial occlusion, and facial disguise, and thus making the gait recognition analysis more accurate and efficient. In recent years, Dahua Technology has been cultivating and innovating in the field of AI technology, and has continuously improved its core competencies that include algorithms and computing power.

Fundamental AI capabilities

So far, Dahua Technology has received numerous first-place recognitions in various global AI ranking categories including Scene Parsing, Binocular Stereo Matching, Remote Sensing Image Analysis, Person Re-identification and Visual Target Tracking Algorithms. It has accelerated the transformation of its AI technology achievements into real and actual production, maintaining its pioneering edge in the industry.

Based on the construction of its fundamental AI capabilities and resources, Dahua Technology has released its new generation AI platform. It integrates computing centres, data centres and training centres in order to build its sustainable capabilities in the fully linked development of AI, including data management, algorithm training, cross-hardware platform optimisation, integrated deployment, and automated testing.

Intelligent business applications

Dahua Technology combines industry development and diversified needs of users

It provides guarantees for algorithm research and application, improves efficiency of AI research and development, and helps users build intelligent business applications and accelerate end-to-end AI industrialisation.

At the same time, Dahua Technology combines industry development and diversified needs of users, focusing on AI technology fields such as smart transportation, smart travel, behaviour analysis, item analysis, navigation and positioning, multi-dimensional sensing, as well as smart coding and decoding.

Digital and intelligent transformation

It has accelerated the development and upgrade of its algorithms for application scenarios, quickly realising the commercial coverage of smart products and solutions in the whole system, and empowering customers to innovate in a wide range of applications. These include public security, transportation, finance, communities, energy, education, manufacturing, construction sites and other industries, thus assisting users in achieving their digital and intelligent transformation.

In the future, Dahua Technology will continuously adhere to the concept of "Empowering industries with AI" in promoting the in-depth integration of AI technology and various industry scenarios, fully utilising the support and leading role of technological innovation in the sustainable development of hundreds of industries. The company will advocate popularisation and application of AI and other new generation technologies in order to empower the digital transformation and upgrading of all industries.