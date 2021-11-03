Dahua provides surveillance cameras, NVR and Ethernet switches to enhance security at Pets Corner

A large warehouse and distribution centre is benefitting from a 64-camera video surveillance system from Dahua Technology. The site is the main UK warehouse for Pets Corner, a nationwide chain of more than 150 stores dealing with pets, pet food and pet accessories.
The purpose built 43,000 sq ft warehouse in West Sussex was opened last year and supplies all the UK stores and the company’s online business. The site features solar panels for lighting, heating and electric charging points and operates a zero-landfill policy.
Low light performance
The objectives for the surveillance system are to monitor the health and safety of workers, reduce stock damage and shrinkage, and protect lorries parked in the yard overnight. The cameras – installed by Urban Security Systems & Fire – comprise a mix of Dahua Starlight domes and AI bullet cameras. All have a minimum of 5MP resolution and feature AI analytics, enabling features such as face recognition, ANPR, content analytics, incident detection, people counting and heat maps.
Cameras have high image quality, bandwidth efficiency using H.265 compression and edge analytics, and excellent low light performance. Cameras were colour-matched to blend in with the interior of the building by the distributor of the equipment, Oprema.
Simplifying cabling requirements
The cameras are installed internally and externally, at the top and bottom of each aisle and at all delivery entry and exit points. The system is monitored out of hours by Southern Monitoring. Power is delivered over Ethernet cable, so reducing and simplifying cabling requirements. Using ePoE cameras enabled the integrator to run cable over 95m in distance, and in one case as far as 160m.
Other Dahua equipment installed was a 64TB NVR, three managed ePoE Ethernet switches, and a 24-port Gigabit L2+ managed ethernet switch. “Dahua’s level of support to us has been outstanding throughout the project, and we are also impressed with the build quality of the equipment,” said Andy Lloyd, Director of Urban Security Systems.
Outstanding video imagery
“The PoE type cameras greatly assisted with the design and installation of the cable infrastructure and kept costs down, negating the need for additional PoE switches due to the length of cable runs.” Graham Denny, Director of Logistics at Pets Corner, said: “When building our new National Distribution Centre, we wanted a system that would not only give us maximum security but assist in maintaining operational and health and safety standards.”
“The results from Urban Security Systems are excellent, providing us with outstanding video imagery, which is simple to use on my laptop, desktop and phone. Therefore I would highly recommend both the Dahua CCTV system for anyone with a similar requirement and of course Urban for their great installation, large parts of which were carried out safely and professionally while we were operational.”