The plenary session of ITU-T Study Group 20 was held online recently, with representatives from 40 countries attending the meeting. In the meeting, the draft Recommendation "Requirements and Reference functional model of IoT-based smart forest firefighting system" (Y.IoT-SFFS) led by Dahua Technology was given consent for a final review process leading to approval.
It’s revealed on International Telecommunication Union (ITU) work programme page that the Recommendation will go through the traditional approval process (TAP) since it has regulatory implications.
About ITU
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technologies – ICTs. It’s founded in 1865 as the earliest international standardisation organisation and one of the three most authoritative and influential international standardisation organisations in the world.
It aims to shape the future of ICT and connect the world with 193 Member States as well as some 900 companies, universities, and international and regional organisations.
Forestry is facing challenges such as digital transformation, improvement of fire prevention efficiency
Challenges of forestry
In the context of the global digital economy, forestry is facing challenges such as digital transformation, improvement of fire prevention efficiency, and enhancement of safety in firefighting.
This recommendation will provide a solid reference for smart forest firefighting systems and will effectively promote the efficiency of forest fire prevention and firefighting globally.
Prevention of forest fire
Forest is the main body of the terrestrial ecosystem and the foundation of human existence and development. Forest fires have occurred frequently in recent years. According to incomplete statistics, there are more than 220,000 forest fires in the world every year with coverage of about 10 million hectares in total.
Forest fire is a natural disaster with strong suddenness, a great destruction, and difficulty in disposal and rescue. Currently, forest fire prevention around the world is facing many problems such as poor fire monitoring ability, limited monitoring scope, late fire detection, weak network transmission, and traditional management mode.
Social responsibility towards fire prevention
Over the years, Dahua Technology takes fire prevention and forest resources conservation as a crucial social responsibility that should be integrated with corporate development.
It has actively assisted the construction of the monitoring, protection, and fire prevention system of forest and grass resources around the world with digital and intelligent technologies.
Forest fire prevention and control system
The recommendation will provide a scientific scheme for constructing the forest fire prevention and control system The Y.IoT-SFFS Recommendation led by Dahua utilised the Internet of Things, video AI, UAV, 3S (remote sensing technology, geographic information system, global positioning system), integrated communication, and other technologies to build a full-dimensional intelligent monitoring system integrating space, air, tower, and earth. It provides comprehensive technical support for improving emergency response capabilities and forest fire detection, early warning, firefighting, and assessment.
The Recommendation will provide a scientific, reasonable, and intelligent scheme for constructing the forest fire prevention and control system, to protect forestry resources all over the world and achieve the global goal of carbon neutrality.
Smart forest firefighting systems
Forest fire prevention is a huge responsibility. Dahua will continue to promote the standardisation of smart forest firefighting systems, help strengthen the protection of global forest resources, facilitate sustainable development of forestry, and make greater contributions to the formulation of international rules.
At the same time, it always adheres to green technology innovation, strives to practice corporate social responsibility, actively integrates into and serves the ecological strategy, and helps boost the modernisation of forestry development with advanced technologies.