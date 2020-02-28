We are always in pursuit of clearer and more colourful images not only for their eloquent appearance, but also for practical reasons, since clarity and vividness usually means more information concerning safety. A lot of violent crimes are more likely to take place at night in major cities according to a 2019 report from Security Magazine. And the demand for cameras to perform in low-light environment is on the rise, as shown in 2019 IHS report, growing at 20.6% CAGR from 2018 up to 2023.
Dahua Technology, a video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, introduces full-colour to Smart Motion Detection (SMD). The two technologies make a perfect match that is capable of identifying humans and vehicles in full colour even in an extremely low-light environment.
It effectively filters false alarms, while retaining more useful details, that can be easily cross checked though it’s built-in AI. The integration of these two technologies is the first-of-its-kind in the industry, delivering unparalleled value to Dahua customers.
Cameras of LED series are equipped with warm light that serves as a supplementary light in dark environment
Large aperture lens
Dahua Technology offers two series of full-colour cameras, LED series and Non IR series, that both adopt large aperture lens that collect higher amount of absorbed light and present a more vivid and colourful image under dark environment.
Cameras of LED series are equipped with warm light that serves as a supplementary light in dark environment. The warm light also serves another purpose, to deter intruders, that can significantly reduce crimes in places like dark alleys or parks at night.
Cameras of Non IR series have no complementary light device, and do not emit light like infrared cameras at night, which means it will not interfere with ongoing activities or contribute to light pollution in the environment. Also, it prevents reflections on rainy days and attraction of small insects, making it an ideal silent security guard in dim places like stores, parking lots and casinos.
Enhanced accuracy
SMD can easily process the visual information collected by full-colour cameras. Boasting an enhanced accuracy thanks to full-colour technology, Dahua SMD can effectively filter false alarms triggered by irrelevant objects, such as pets, insects, leaves, branches, raindrops, lights, etc., focusing only on real threats, human and vehicle.
|SMD Accuracy at Night
|Product
|Human Accuracy
|Vehicle Accuracy
|Traditional Camera
|≥90%
|≥90%
|Full-color Camera
|≥98%
|≥98%
With advanced AI algorithms, SMD also supports quick target search from recorded videos by extracting and classifying humans and vehicles from massive video data. Users can easily trace and analyse past records using specific features such as certain colours of human and vehicle, saving huge amount of time and labour on event retrieval.
Alarm Visualisation function
In addition, another advantage of this solution is its Alarm Visualization function, which is the capability of SMD to show clearly whether there is a human or vehicle intruding the property. Supported by real-time visual evidence, it is unlikely for users to miss or misperceive the real cause of the event.
When combined, the two technologies of full-colour and SMD stand as an excellent choice for customers with small and medium-sized projects since all practical demands are covered with a relatively low cost. Likewise, it is also suitable for distributors and channel engineering companies with general requirements for intelligence.
Combined strengths of full-colour and SMD
The following are some scenarios in which security will be significantly enhanced with the combined strengths of full-colour and SMD.
- For shopping malls and supermarkets at night, the two technologies together can record all theft incidents that happened in the dark with clear features of the suspect such as hair colour and clothes. More importantly, it can send real-time alarm to the user and police before the crime takes place. Anyone who approaches the door during odd hours will be automatically detected and recorded.
- The same benefits also apply to residents of villas in suburban areas where it is essential to be able to detect any intruder in the dark. Once a person or a car is detected, users will receive an alarm push notification on their mobile phone so they can act and respond accordingly.
- This versatile product is also qualified to guard an industrial area that is off limits, which varies from factories processing dangerous chemicals to warehouses containing valuable inventories. Due to the vastness and complicated structure of industrial parks, it is unlikely for security guards to patrol the place 24/7, especially at night. But with a security system that features full-colour and SMD, a safe and effective protection of factories at night can be achieved with less labour cost or even unmanned.