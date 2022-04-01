Hyde Park is a premium residential complex of BI Group, a renowned construction holding company in Kazakhstan. This high-end project is located in one of the elite and ecologically safe neighbourhoods of Almaty, combining modern solutions and quality services with elegant British architecture.
In addition to the traditional British mansion features, one of the main attractive qualities of this residential complex is its high level of security, thanks to a range of modern and smart solutions made by Yasar LLP (Yasar Group), which includes the intelligent residential solution from Dahua Technology.
Dahua Intelligent Residential Solution
While bringing high-quality living experience to residents, the Dahua Intelligent Residential Solution provides an interconnected platform for property managers, to simplify operations and improve management efficiency in a visual way.
To help Yasar LLP achieve their tasks, which include ensuring the safety of the residents, keeping the property of the apartment owners safe, as well as home owners’ requests for visual intercom with visitors, the project must be able to provide a video intercom system that supports both audio and video, integrates with third-party smart home apps, supports IP camera integration and preview, and allows several door opening methods, etc.
Video intercom system with two-way audio support
It required high-performance products with modern video technologies and quality services, which were successfully fulfilled and accomplished by Dahua products and solutions.
Based on the client’s requirements, the Dahua team customised a complete solution including the successful development of a 10-inch Android indoor monitor that supports two-way audio intercom, video recording, remote door opening, message features, as well as installation and access to third-party smart home apps.
Android indoor monitor installed
This indoor monitor offers high brightness, high contrast and high sound intensity. It can provide a clear display interface, even in a strong-light environment and transmit clear two-way intercom sound, despite noise interference.
In addition, the indoor monitor is equipped with dual network cards that can work at the same time. The wired network card is used to access the video intercom system, while the wireless network card is for third-party smart home systems.
Flexible door opening options
In order to bring modern and high-tech living experience to home owners, the solution provides flexible door opening options, including cards, fingerprint recognition, password, etc., in case they forgot to bring their key or access card. Alternatively, they can also open the door remotely using the mobile app or enter via facial recognition.
In the Hyde Park residential area, two different parking areas are provided for residents and their guests. These parking areas are both under constant round-the-clock monitoring using the Dahua ANPR camera. At the same time, the camera’s real-time recognition algorithm allows vehicles to enter and exit automatically, without stopping and waiting, greatly improving traffic efficiency.
24/7 uninterrupted video surveillance
Public areas and common spaces are comprehensively protected by a combination of 2 MP IR Mini Dome Network Camera, 2 MP WDR IR Mini Bullet Network Camera, 4MP IR Mini Dome Network Camera and other equipment. At the same time, the Dahua DSS platform was selected for centralised management, operation and maintenance.
The Dahua Intelligent Residential Solution provides a highly secured and comfortable community for Hyde Park residential complex. It has 24/7 uninterrupted video surveillance, covering the whole residential area, including public areas, playground and lobbies.
It enables the communication between the residents and security system operators, as well as touchless access control to parking lots and residential buildings in addition to card, password and a physical lock.
Advanced AI technology
Now, residents can enjoy a smart and convenient living experience brought by advanced AI technology, make video conversations with guests, call security personnel for help, or manage all smart home control systems remotely.
The Dahua indoor monitor integrates a visual intercom system and smart home system, which simplifies the tedious configuration process and saves input costs for integrators.
Remote and visual management of properties
Security guards at the entrance are not needed anymore, to manage entering and exiting vehicles, which saves labour costs, reduces the waiting time, and improves traffic efficiency. Moreover, it assists remote and visual management of properties, and improves the services and facilities offered in the residential community.
“Thanks to smart residential solution of Dahua Technology, the safety and functionality of this residential complex has become more efficient. The cameras of the entire residential complex meet the latest innovations and instantly transmit data to the central observation point,” said Bagdan, a Yasar LLP Executive Employee.