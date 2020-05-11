Dahua Technology, a video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, hosted a webinar on May 6th, 2020 with Omdia. The webinar is themed on how can thermal cameras help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Omdia is the new global technology research powerhouse, established in 2019 with the combination of the Informa Tech’s research brands (Ovum, Heavy Reading, and Tractica) and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio. Collaborating with Dahua Technology, the comprehensive webinar has attracted totally 1684 registrations.
Body temperature monitoring solution
Audiences are experts from areas such as energy, finance, education, healthcare, retail, etc. Hosted by Allen Tatara, Senior Manager of webinar events from Omdia, Dahua Technology’s Senior Project Sales Manager, Simon Nash and Omdia’s Principal Analyst of video surveillance, Josh Woodhouse discussed in the webinar about the technology behind the solution, best practices, successful use cases and potential future developments. In the end, they did a live Q&A.
“With rich experience accumulated from its early participation in China’s anti-pandemic measures, Dahua Technology’s body temperature monitoring solution has been successfully applied to numerous scenarios overseas, such as Ministry of Health in Malaysia, IFEMA Hospital in Spain, Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport in Lebanon, Ankara Central Railway Station in Turkey, Seoul Railway Station in South Korea, and Foxconn factory in Vietnam. Using the robust thermal body temperature monitoring system, we will continue to assist local users to better prevent the spread of COVID-19 and lower the possibility of re-occurrence, safeguarding the public health,” said Simon Nash.
Crucial tool for organisations
The pandemic will still impact the global activities in a certain amount of time
“This virtual event will highlight the pivotal opportunities and technologies Omdia sees in the market. Specific to the coronavirus pandemic, thermal body temperature monitoring technology will be discussed as a keystone solution which has emerged in response to COVID-19 and will likely play a more common role in many surveillance systems in the future,” said Josh Woodhouse.
Based on the opinions of medical experts in both China and abroad, the pandemic will still impact the global activities in a certain amount of time. Thermal camera can be a crucial tool for organisations and public facilities that seek to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Domestic anti-pandemic measures
Dahua Technology has actively participated in the early stage of the domestic anti-pandemic measures and accumulated a lot of valuable experience. In various countries and regions of the world, Dahua Technology will assist local users to use thermal body temperature monitoring technology based on local situations to better prevent the COVID-19 and safeguard the public health.
Featuring accurate, non-contact and fast, Dahua Thermal Body Temperature Monitoring Solution are widely applied in transportation hubs, commercial complexes, banks, factories, schools, hospitals, etc. With its mission of ‘Enabling a safer society and smarter living’, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on ‘Innovation, Quality and Service’ to serve its partners and customers around the world.