Surveillance monitoring for small and medium-sized sites could be a tough challenge at night. Options are often limited to day/night cameras and low-light cameras (sometimes referred to as Starlight cameras). These devices continue to provide colour images when lighting levels reduce up to a point but switch to black and white when they deteriorate further.

But to maintain colour images in low light conditions with these cameras, other aspects of the image – such as noise and definition – are often compromised. Cameras trying to maintain colour images at night often struggle when there is movement in the scene, or when there’s a wide dynamic range (the difference between the lightest and darkest parts of a scene).

So how to ensure clear colour images at night? Here are 3 tips to do that:

1. Use a dual-lens camera

Various types of low-light cameras are gradually becoming in demand. According to an IHS Markit report in 2019, the number of video cameras equipped with advanced low-light functionality was set to rise significantly, from 4.75 million in 2015 to 51 million by 2022.

A dual-lens camera, as its name indicates, offers two lenses: one to capture lightness information, the other to capture colour information.

Dahua Full-colour 2.0 series also offers cameras with other intelligent features such as the varifocal lens and 4K

Dahua Full-colour 2.0

The upgraded Dahua Full-colour 2.0 network camera series is equipped with such specifications. With pixel-level frame-by-frame mapping, the dual-lens cameras of this series present high image definition and vivid colours even when the supplementary white light is off, thus reducing light pollution and attraction of insects that can adversely affect the monitoring of the scene.

What’s more, these cameras also feature the AA (Active Alignment) process, which perfectly aligns the incoming light with the sensor. Full-colour cameras are available in dome, bullet, box, and eyeball formats. Aside from dual-lens cameras, the Dahua Full-colour 2.0 series also offers cameras with other intelligent features such as the varifocal lens and 4K resolution.

2. Use IR and white light together

IR light and white lights are common cameras supplementary lights. Depending on how you use them, it can relatively affect the quality of images in low-light environments or during nighttime. Nevertheless, excessive use of white light contributes to light pollution, especially in urban areas.

Dahua’s TiOC 2.0

Dahua’s TiOC (three-in-one camera) 2.0 – due to be launched in September – is equipped with Smart Dual Illuminators, which allow users to flexibly switch between IR mode and White Light mode (also referred to as Full-colour mode) based on their monitoring requirements. Default illumination is provided by the built-in IR illuminator.

When a person enters the monitoring area, the white light is triggered and Full-colour mode is activated. When a target leaves the area, the LED turns off and the IR illuminator turns back on, significantly reducing light pollution in the area.

TiOC 2.0 cameras also have the addition of VoiceCatcher technology that enhances sound quality and pickup

Moreover, powered by OPC (Optical Path Compensation) technology, the TiOC 2.0 cameras can correct the angle of refraction of different light rays, allowing Dahua IPCs to output brighter and clearer black & white images with an F1.0 large-aperture lens. It also has the addition of VoiceCatcher technology which is a dual mic array that enhances sound quality and pickup performance. Cameras in the TiOC 2.0 series come in 8MP, 5MP, or 4MP versions.

3. Use automatic tracking

Automatic tracking is an innovative feature that transforms manually controlled PTZ cameras into automated tracking systems that keep a moving target in focus and centered in the frame. It automatically follows/tracks the target within its field of view.

Dahua’s TiOC 2.0 with Auto Tracking 3.0

The TiOC 2.0 series is equipped with Auto Tracking 3.0. It is based on a deep-learning algorithm using the camera’s pan, tilt, and zoom functions to automatically track pre-defined moving targets even in environments with low illumination or during nighttime.

It provides a smooth tracking process through the deep fusion of intelligent and focusing algorithms and can track targets up to a distance of 870 meters. With the Auto Tracking 2.0 algorithm as its foundation, the requirements for the tracking size of the target are further reduced, making the target size smaller and the tracking distance longer.

Conclusion

Difficulties in night-time monitoring have been alleviated, thanks to continuous technological innovations that made colour monitoring in low-light conditions possible. Dahua Full-colour cameras – whether standalone or as part of the TiOC series – can deliver enhanced images and surveillance whatever the time of day or night.

By utilising low-light cameras with dual-lens, smart dual illuminators, and automatic tracking, users do not have to put up with poor, unusable images at night, making these devices ideal for small and medium-sized application scenarios such as villas, parking lots, and retail shops.