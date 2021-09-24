Cymulate, the industry standard for SaaS-based Continuous Security Validation, has announced the launch of two new solutions, to enable businesses to validate their security technologies and policies.
Attack Surface Management (ASM) discovers exploitable external assets, and Vulnerability Prioritization Technology (VPT) that integrates with vulnerability scanners, to reduce risk exposure time on internal assets. These new offerings empower security teams, to efficiently prioritise vulnerabilities and mitigation steps, ensuring a shorter time to remediation.
Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs)
With the exponential increase in Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs), organisations are in a constant race to discover, prioritise and remediate vulnerable assets. Current vulnerability management platforms do not take into account the effectiveness of compensating controls and their ability to detect and/or prevent the exploits, associated with the discovered vulnerabilities.
They end up using uncontextualised vulnerabilities and information that leads to inaccurate prioritisation, which wastes time trying to push patches that do not always address the problem.
Enhancing vulnerability management
In order to simulate a full-scale attack, a company needs to go back to the reconnaissance stage
In order to simulate a full-scale attack, a company needs to go back to the reconnaissance stage and look for all the organisation's weaknesses and vulnerabilities. Cymulate's platform maps these, find the weaknesses, and gathers all the initial intelligence information about the organisation.
ASM and VPT immediately improve vulnerability management programmes through these identified exploitable assets and integrates with the VM platform, to contextually prioritise the discovered vulnerabilities. By demonstrating in real-time, which exploits can or cannot circumvent the cyber security controls, Cymulate reduces the overwhelming vulnerability scan results, down to an actionable, prioritised and manageable list.
“Our customers were facing an ongoing challenge of patching vulnerable assets,” said Avihai Ben-Yossef, the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Cymulate.
Cymulate’s platform contextualises the vulnerabilities
Avihai Ben-Yossef adds, “We looked at the possibility of acquiring a company that collects attack surface data, for contextualising the vulnerabilities presented by Cymulate, but after much research, we saw that existing ASM solutions do not offer organisations, the full coverage that they need, to optimally produce a contextualised vulnerabilities prioritising list. We are proud to have developed a solution in-house that meets the needs of our customers.”
“Security challenges have greatly intensified this past year, creating more daily problems for security teams to handle and stay on top of, however, many lack the resources to deal with them,” stated Eyal Wachsman, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of Cymulate, adding “Controlling the risk of vulnerability patching, in line with the enterprise's security posture, makes the difference between businesses losing a few minutes or hours of downtime, versus days or months.”
Eyal Wachsman adds, “Equally, enabling the visibility of higher risk penetration vectors, where attackers are most likely to start their campaigns from, is just as critical. With these additional capabilities, more customers find Cymulate solving multiple use cases as a holistic security posture validation platform.”
Attack Surface Management (ASM)
Cymulate's Attack Surface Management (ASM) technology emulates real attackers, to identify digital assets
Cymulate's Attack Surface Management (ASM) technology emulates real attackers, to identify digital assets (such as domains, IP addresses, and more) and assess their exploitability against the organisation's security policies and solutions. With findings mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK’s framework's TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures), business enterprises can take the necessary mitigation steps.
A record number of nearly 20,000 vulnerabilities were disclosed in 2020, of which 57% were classified as critical or high severity, yet patching remains a struggle for many organisations, due to limited resources, the complexity of legacy systems, inability to prioritise and internal pressures. This new solution offered to security professionals and executives assesses the vulnerabilities' potential impact on the security posture and prioritises the patches to implement, assuring business continuity.
Vulnerability Prioritization Technology (VPT)
Cymulate's Vulnerability Prioritization Technology (VPT) solution integrates with leading third-party vulnerability management solutions including Qualys, Tenable, Insight, and Microsoft Defender.
The solution cross-references information on vulnerabilities provided by these vendors, with the analysis from Cymulate's security posture validation platform offering a practical view of compensatory security controls over unpatched vulnerabilities in the network.