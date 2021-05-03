Cylera, the foremost healthcare IoT (HIoT) cybersecurity and threat intelligence company, has announced the addition of Core to Cloud to the company’s Global Channel Partner Programme. Based in the U.K. Core to Cloud delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions that enable secure digital business in a world of growing threats.
“With in-depth industry experience and a strong focus on healthcare, education, compliance and security, Core to Cloud creates bespoke solutions that effectively help organisations with visibility, validation, governance and response to cyber threats. This creates the perfect opportunity for Cylera to partner with a strong industry-leading provider with clear success in the U.K. markets,” said Timur Ozekcin, Co-Founder and CEO of Cylera.
“We are already seeing success through enhancing Core to Clouds offering with Cylera’s HIoT cybersecurity platform.”
Cybersecurity specialist
Core to Cloud has gained a reputation for bringing highly disruptive security technologies to market Along with its extensive work within the public sector and healthcare, Core to Cloud's unique, consultative approach has positioned the firm as one of the most trusted cybersecurity specialists out there. In the last couple of years, Core to Cloud has quickly gained a reputation for bringing highly disruptive security technologies to market and this was one of the key reasons why Cylera chose to partner with the organisation.
“With a go-to-market strategy that provides a solution-led approach that puts the customer needs first, we are excited to add Cylera’s technology to our capabilities and aid the expansion of the relationship,” said James Cunningham, Managing Director at Core to Cloud. “This collaboration will enable both Core to Cloud and Cylera to be jointly competitive in the U.K. market.”
“We have already seen demand with multiple NHS customers asking us for an IoT solution that would provide a complete asset list of all their connected devices and provide a clientless way to secure medical devices as well as highlight their vulnerabilities, show granular device information and utilisation as well as provide the information needed for segmentation. We researched and tested the market and found the best fit was the Cylera solution, which is custom built for hospitals and provides rich information for IT, IG and Medical Engineering.”
Contextual awareness
Cylera is a contextually aware platform for asset management, risk analysis and threat detection. The platform is purpose-built for complex, high-impact environments, and combines comprehensive contextual awareness with a deep understanding of operational workflows.
Cylera’s insights and recommendations simplify response playbooks, decrease time to remediation, and enable informed decision making.