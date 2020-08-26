Custom Consoles announces the completion and delivery of Steelbase Lite desks and a MediaWall video monitor display mounting system for the Agricultural Development Bank of Ghana (ADB). Commissioned by Virtual InfoSec Africa, the new installation is situated at ADB's headquarters in Ghana's capital city, Accra.
"We were looking for a production partner with a good understanding of video technology, able to produce robustly built and ergonomically efficient control room furniture," says Bondzie Acquah, VP Operations at Virtual Infosec Africa. “With its long experience of the security business and proven ability to meet the demands of heavy industry, Custom Consoles was the logical choice both for the desks and the display mounts. Based on SteelBase Lite and MediaWall, we were able to integrate a complete system into a compact 8 by 5-metre room while at the same time ensuring that all staff could function safely and effectively. Computer equipment is housed in ventilated desk frames with easy front and rear access via black-finished lockable doors for routine technical maintenance."
Video display screens
Largest of the two desks is a 5.1-metre wide by a 1-metre front-to-back four-bay in-line unit designed for simultaneous use by up to four operators. Two 24-inch video display screens are mounted in front of each work position on individually adjustable support arms.
The desk is located 70 centimetres forward of a 5.2-metre wide MediaWall giving a clear view of eight 55-inch Samsung video display screens mounted in a four wide by two high configuration. Front to back depth of the MediaWall is just 50 centimetres.
The second desk is a single-bay dual-screen unit measuring 1.5 metres wide by 1-metre front-to-back. This is configured for use by a supervisor. Both desks are finished in rust-coloured Marmoleum with black PVC edging and silver anodised aluminium legs. The supervisor's desk faces a 76-centimetre high printer support unit with a 60 by 60-centimetre top surface, height-adjustable shelf and integral cable tray.
Control room consoles
"SteelBase, SteelBase Lite and MediaWall continue to be in strong demand for a very wide range of process control, security and corporate applications," says Custom Consoles' Sales Manager Gary Fuller. "We are very pleased to have worked with Virtual InfoSec Africa on this project and look forward to partnering with them in the future."
A variant of Custom Consoles' long-established SteelBase series, SteelBase-Lite is a compact structured desking system which can be configured from 1.2-metre wide powder-coated modules and Marmoleum finished work surfaces, providing a self-assembly hard-wearing ergonomic solution for control room consoles.
Panels and ventilation
SteelBase Lite comes complete with two VESA mounts per module, mounted on height adjustable beams. Additional design features of the SteelBase Lite range include hinged removable access doors, 19-inch equipment racking, heavy cable management, power distribution panels and variable-speed ventilation fans. Worktops can be configured to suit individual client requirements. All elements of SteelBase and SteelBase Lite are guaranteed against component failure for five years of normal use. SteelBase-Lite is designed to conform to ISO 9241 part 5, ISO 11064 Part 4 and EN 527 Parts 1, 2 and 3.
MediaWall monitor displays
First announced in 2006, Custom Consoles' MediaWall allows flat-screen monitor displays of practically any width to be constructed from standard horizontal and vertical support elements.
MediaWall can be used as a fully self-supporting structure or coupled directly to the studio wall. Individual screens can be positioned so that the edges meet exactly to form a continuous horizontal display limited only by the boundary of the monitor panel. All wiring is fully concealed and can enter or leave the structure at any desired point. MediaWall is available in any required element widths.