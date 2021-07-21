Download PDF version Contact company
Custom Consoles announces the completion of a six-bay security control room desk from its SteelBase range for one of the most prestigious museums in the Middle East. The project also includes a large MediaWall multiscreen video display mounting system and Ergotron desk-mounted monitor arms.

SteelBase and MediaWall continue to be a popular choice for security and process control applications in Europe and around the world,” says Custom Consoles’ sales manager Gary Fuller. “The desk we have provided in this case is a 4.25 metre wide rectangular unit configured for use by two or three operators.”

MediaWall

Each of its six bays holds computers and related devices which can be reached easily via front or rear access doors"

It faces straight on to the MediaWall with sufficient space between the two to allow access for routine maintenance of installed equipment. Each of its six bays holds computers and related devices which can be reached easily via front or rear access doors. The installed MediaWall supports eight large display screens in a four wide by two high configuration.”

It is augmented by Ergotron monitor support arms mounted to the rear of bays one, two, five and six. Each arm is capable of holding a flat panel display of typically 24 inches diagonal screen size. These can be used to view the output from the remote cameras.”

“The desk surface above bays three and four is left clear to accommodate additional equipment. Worktop facilities along the desk include camera controllers plus communications panels.”

Efficient monitoring

"SteelBase was developed to withstand round-the-clock use, every day of the year,” adds Custom Consoles’ managing director Neil Reed. “It also offers high ergonomic efficiency, meaning it is comfortable to use during long duty sessions. When installed alongside MediaWall, it allows efficient monitoring of activity across a very wide area, including multiple rooms and multiple sites. The combination has proved a popular and effective choice for security, defence and process control applications in many countries.”

Custom Consoles’ SteelBase is a high-strength desking system to withstand the demands of heavy-industry

Custom Consoles’ SteelBase is a high-strength desking system developed to withstand the demands of heavy-industry. Built around steel frames with hinged lockable front and rear doors, SteelBase can be configured for use by individual operators or teams of practically any number without the cost and long delivery time usually associated with project-specific furniture.

Cable management

Each bay includes a sliding shelf which gives easy access to internally stowed PCs. Predrilled monitor arm mounting points are positioned at the rear upper edge of each bay. Cable management features include a removable worktop section with dual brush strips providing an uninterrupted cable exit for telephones, monitor cables and computer peripherals.

Integral cableways allow heavy-duty wiring to be fully concealed within the desk structure while retaining easy access for routine maintenance or adjustment. Cables can be routed laterally across and between bays as well as vertically to floor level. Internal 19-inch racking is available as a standard feature.

Desktop equipment pods can be specified if required. Careful attention has also been paid to styling with a choice of front, side and desktop finishes. SteelBase desktops are available in a choice of 120 cm (standard) or 100 cm (SteelBase Lite) front-to-back sizes with a choice of hard-wearing Marmoleum or laminate work surfaces. All elements are guaranteed against component failure for five years of normal use.

Continuous horizontal display

Individual or multiple frames can be used in fully self-supporting configurations or coupled directly to a wall

Developed for use in technical control rooms, Custom Consoles’ MediaWall allows flat-screen monitor displays of practically any size to be constructed from standard horizontal and vertical support elements. Individual or multiple frames can be used in fully self-supporting configurations or coupled directly to a wall.

Screens can be positioned so that the edges meet exactly to form a continuous horizontal display limited only by the boundary of the monitor panel. All wiring is fully concealed and can enter or leave the structure at any desired point. MediaWall is available in any required element widths.

All Custom Consoles desks can optionally be fitted with Ergotron monitor arms. The LX Arm is available in single-monitor, vertically stacked dual-monitor and side-by-side dual monitor versions. The lateral and tilt angle of all Ergotron arms can be separately adjusted to match each operator’s preference. A proprietary support mechanism allows the mounted display to be lifted, tilted or horizontally swung. All LX arms are supplied with clamp and through-fixing options. Each arm is constructed from durable polished aluminium. Longevity is a key feature, typically 10 times the expected life-cycle of competing brands.

