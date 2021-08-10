Ava Security, a unified service provider of cybersecurity and cloud video surveillance, announced that Current Technologies, a provider of IT and video surveillance solutions in Illinois and Florida, is the company’s newest strategic partner. Physical security experts at Current Technologies offer the Ava Cloud Video Security Solution as part of their portfolio of custom-tailored video surveillance systems.
Ava’s complete cloud-based security platform, consisting of the Ava Aware Cloud™ video management system, Ava Cameras, and Ava Cloud Connector, extends a video surveillance solution with full analytics and operational insights to existing security cameras and systems.
To learn more about transitioning to modern cloud video security, Ava Security with Current Technologies will be hosting a webinar on August 19, at 11 am CDT. Registrations have begun on Ava Security's website.
A scalable video surveillance solution
The simplicity and flexibility of Ava’s intelligent video surveillance solutions safeguard people, property, and data proactively. Ava’s simple, open and scalable video security:
- Detects threats and anomalies in real-time, allowing operators to respond before threats become incidents
- Extends real-time anomaly detection, proactive security notifications, and smart search capabilities with a single interface to direct cloud-connected Ava devices and existing on-premises security cameras
- Unifies the tools and systems used every day with an easy transition to a cloud video surveillance solution
- Optimises design and deployment for lower operational costs and increased flexibility
- Allows access from web browsers or mobile apps anywhere in the world
Cloud VMS technology
Tony Dahlin, Director of Security Solutions, Current Technologies, comments, "We are excited to partner with Ava Security, whom we see as the leading company in Cloud VMS technology.”
“We carefully select partners that offer solutions providing the highest levels of security and performance, and which are easy to deploy, use and manage. Ava’s products make the transition to cloud video security incredibly easy. Ava’s technology, combined with our expertise, makes our clients the real winners of this partnership."
Integrated video security systems
Current Technologies has a background in installing and servicing modern, cloud-based video security systems across industries
Dorea Gardner, Senior Director of Partnerships, Americas at Ava Security, comments, “Current Technologies has an extensive background in installing and servicing modern, cloud-based video security systems across a range of industries – from education and manufacturing to municipalities and utilities, which was a major reason we chose them as a partner.”
“With students heading back into the classroom, their deep experience in the education space was particularly attractive to us. Our partnership means schools can address heightened security concerns and easily integrate video security with access control or remote monitoring with the support of the right service professionals.”