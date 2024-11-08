Related Links

IDEMIA Public Security, the provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, has announced the appointment of Vincent Bouatou as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of the International CTO Office.

In his role as CTO, Vincent will drive IDEMIA’s technology and cybersecurity strategy, technical governance, innovation, and AI leadership.

Vincent Bouatou

Vincent is a seasoned technologist and pioneer with over 20 years of experience working within IDEMIA’s Research and Technology Unit, Global R&D, Public Security & Identity, and most recently the CTO Office.

Under his leadership, IDEMIA has cemented its biometric technologies leadership expertise and performance in criminal identification, including ranking at the top of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) latest test results and evaluation for its fingerprint, facial recognition, and biometric algorithms and technologies.

Impact of biometric technology

"Vincent brings a deep understanding of the biometrics and identity industry, incredible technical know-how, and a successful track record of building and scaling technology teams," said Matt Cole, CEO, of IDEMIA Public Security.

"As we execute our mission to make the world safer through our best-in-class technology and services for the government, travel, law enforcement, and public sector, I am confident that Vincent will further strengthen our innovation and leadership in the market while focusing on how our biometric technology positively impacts society, with a continued effort on security, equity, and privacy protection."

Secure and seamless solutions

"I’m very excited to lead the strong CTO team and continue driving IDEMIA Public Security’s commitment to innovation and expand our leadership in the biometric technology space," said Vincent Bouatou, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA Public Security.

"I’m also thrilled to be pioneering such a talented team and bring our collective skills and experiences together to continue offering the best and most secure and seamless solutions for our customers around the world." Before IDEMIA, Vincent served within Microsoft’s Higher Education and Academic Research Relations group where he developed strong partnerships with academia and fostered student and researcher entrepreneurship within the technology and software space.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

DNAKE S-series video door phone

DNAKE S-series video door phone
Install in minutes, no tech required: DNAKE intercom kit IPK04 & IPK05

Install in minutes, no tech required: DNAKE intercom kit IPK04 & IPK05
Case study: Gunes Park Evleri̇, Turkey

Case study: Gunes Park Evleri̇, Turkey

In case you missed it

How can technology address the security challenges of the hospitality market?
How can technology address the security challenges of the hospitality market?

The hospitality industry drives economic growth and development by creating jobs, generating revenue, and initiating a ripple effect to improve profitability throughout the supply...

HID integrates with Microsoft Entra ID for MFA solutions
HID integrates with Microsoft Entra ID for MFA solutions

HID®, a worldwide pioneer in trusted identity solutions announces a new integration with Microsoft Entra ID to enable employees to use their existing physical access cards as a...

Texecom appoints David Mountfield as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Texecom appoints David Mountfield as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Texecom, a pioneer in innovative professional security solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Mountfield as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st November...

Featured white papers
Palm vein recognition

Palm vein recognition

Download
The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

Download
Selecting the right network video recorder (NVR) for any vertical market

Selecting the right network video recorder (NVR) for any vertical market

Download
Physical access control

Physical access control

Download
Cybersecurity for enterprise: The essential guide to protecting your business

Cybersecurity for enterprise: The essential guide to protecting your business

Download
Quick poll
What's the primary benefit of integrating access control with video surveillance?
More corporate news
Enhanced safety: Video Insight VMS & Triton ULTRA

Enhanced safety: Video Insight VMS & Triton ULTRA
Bugcrowd unveils AI platform and new cybersecurity model

Bugcrowd unveils AI platform and new cybersecurity model
Hendrik Rawe leads strategic trade fairs at Deutsche

Hendrik Rawe leads strategic trade fairs at Deutsche
Featured products
ASSA ABLOY Aperio Wireless Locks

ASSA ABLOY Aperio Wireless Locks
Hikvision EasyIP 4.0 Plus Network Cameras with ColorVu 3.0 Technology

Hikvision EasyIP 4.0 Plus Network Cameras with ColorVu 3.0 Technology
Milesight 4G Solar-Powered AI-Driven ANPR Camera Kit

Milesight 4G Solar-Powered AI-Driven ANPR Camera Kit