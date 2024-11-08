IDEMIA Public Security, the provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, has announced the appointment of Vincent Bouatou as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of the International CTO Office.

In his role as CTO, Vincent will drive IDEMIA’s technology and cybersecurity strategy, technical governance, innovation, and AI leadership.

Vincent Bouatou

Vincent is a seasoned technologist and pioneer with over 20 years of experience working within IDEMIA’s Research and Technology Unit, Global R&D, Public Security & Identity, and most recently the CTO Office.

Under his leadership, IDEMIA has cemented its biometric technologies leadership expertise and performance in criminal identification, including ranking at the top of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) latest test results and evaluation for its fingerprint, facial recognition, and biometric algorithms and technologies.

Impact of biometric technology

"Vincent brings a deep understanding of the biometrics and identity industry, incredible technical know-how, and a successful track record of building and scaling technology teams," said Matt Cole, CEO, of IDEMIA Public Security.

"As we execute our mission to make the world safer through our best-in-class technology and services for the government, travel, law enforcement, and public sector, I am confident that Vincent will further strengthen our innovation and leadership in the market while focusing on how our biometric technology positively impacts society, with a continued effort on security, equity, and privacy protection."

Secure and seamless solutions

"I’m very excited to lead the strong CTO team and continue driving IDEMIA Public Security’s commitment to innovation and expand our leadership in the biometric technology space," said Vincent Bouatou, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA Public Security.

"I’m also thrilled to be pioneering such a talented team and bring our collective skills and experiences together to continue offering the best and most secure and seamless solutions for our customers around the world." Before IDEMIA, Vincent served within Microsoft’s Higher Education and Academic Research Relations group where he developed strong partnerships with academia and fostered student and researcher entrepreneurship within the technology and software space.