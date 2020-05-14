Following many years of successful collaboration in the Security Systems sector, CSL and Business Insight 3 (BI3) will expand their partnership to incorporate the growing Business Intelligence market. CSL’s expert solutions, including CSL Router, will be supplementing BI3’s newest offerings to provide secure, reliable and rapidly deployable connectivity.
Business Intelligence
Business Intelligence focuses on the collation and analysis of data and metrics, based on the behaviour and movements of customers, visitors, and staff.
In today’s world, visitor and occupancy data insights are vital for businesses that remain operating and are making plans to re-open to the public. However, the limitations in place are likely to vary and there is a greater need than ever for flexibility.
CSL Router set up and configuration
CSL is enabling BI3 to provide remote set up, configuration and ongoing maintenance of their systems, via CSL Router
CSL is enabling BI3 to provide remote set up, configuration and ongoing maintenance of their systems, via CSL Router.
Additionally, CSL Router’s 4G connectivity ensures that the data providing real time insight and management reporting is always successfully transferred from the premises to BI3’s reporting platform. This ensures there are no delays in dealing with any issues ‘on the ground’ as and when they happen – providing peace of mind to BI3’s customers.
CSL – BI3 partnership
BI3’s Head of Operations and Business Intelligence, Richard Eaves, commented, “The demand for instant connectivity in the security and business sectors have been increasing significantly over the past few years.”
Richard adds, “Today we see this as one of the main challenges facing the industry and we are therefore delighted to extend our partnership with CSL. Their 4G Routers allow us to offer our customers a totally independent, reliable connectivity solution to enable them to get systems up and running quickly and securely.”
CSL’s Sales Director, Rob Evans, added, “CSL Router provides immediate internet connection, with total independence from existing IT networks. This is all backed up with maximum reliability via multiple 4G Roaming SIMs and is fully encrypted for complete end-to-end connectivity.”