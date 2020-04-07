Crossword Cybersecurity Plc, the knowledge transfer company focused solely on cyber security and risk, announced that it will be collaborating with renwoned security reseller and managed security services provider Satisnet Limited (“Satisnet”), on the provision of third party assurance technology to its clients, as part of the expansion of Crossword’s partner programme.
Satisnet will help its customers take control of third party risks through Crossword’s Rizikon Assurance third party risk management platform. This will help them automate supplier onboarding and gain full visibility of third party risk exposure, so it can be proactively managed. Customers will also be able to fully outsource their assurance processes to Satisnet through the Third Party Assurance as a Service offering, freeing internal staff to focus on other value-add tasks.
Supply chain assurance programmes
A recent Ponemon Institute study revealed that in the US 61% of surveyed companies had experienced a breach due to one of their vendors/third parties. Through Rizikon Assurance, Satisnet will help customers manage this risk at scale whilst improving the experience for their suppliers.
Sean Arrowsmith, Group Sales Director at Crossword Cybersecurity Plc, said: “We are really excited to have signed this agreement with Satisnet and it is a great step forward, as we progress our partner programme. Rizikon Assurance compliments Satisnet’s existing portfolio and will allow their clients to really take control of their supply chain assurance programmes.”
Third party risk management
John McCann, CEO, Satisnet, said: “The Rizikon Assurance platform is a welcome addition to our offering. A lot of our clients are keen to further mature and enhance their approach to third party risk management and Rizikon will allow them to do this by driving automation at scale into the process.”