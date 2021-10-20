Technology-led employee safety specialists, Peoplesafe, have launched a new mass notification tool designed for instant communication with employees in a crisis.

Peoplesafe Alert is a simple, intuitive app that allows organisations to send and track mass safety messages to thousands of employees simultaneously, overriding phones set to silent or do not disturb and, if necessary, using geofencing capabilities to only communicate with those in a certain location.

Real-time operability

Designed to be used in any crisis, the Peoplesafe Alert tool can be operated in real-time, and messages cannot be edited or forwarded to protect the credibility of the organisation and guarantee that the information is current, correct, and constantly controlled.

With its dedicated platform, the app can sit on multiple devices and operating systems which guarantees that the priority messages will cut through any other conflicting or distracting messages at the time of an emergency.

BS 22301-compliant, globally available tool

Although UK-based, the Peoplesafe Alert app is available in all countries, meaning that employees can be targeted by country if required. This also means that messages can reach employees no matter where they are in the world when a crisis unfolds.

When sending a communication, administrators can tailor the message to the recipient’s native language. The tool is fully compliant with BS 22301 and the encrypted service is delivered from ISO27001 certified data centres which guarantees that an organisation is meeting regulatory standards for business continuity.

Examples of emergencies

Emergencies where Peoplesafe Alert would come into play include; extreme environmental events such as flooding or an earthquake, cyber-attacks, network security, control, and access issues (such as recently seen with the outage of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram), and outbreaks of infectious diseases.

This marks an expansion for the technology company, which has previously focussed on lone worker safety and protection products and services.

Preparedness in case of future emergencies

We need to look ahead and guarantee that business continuity will not be compromised in the face of any future emergencies"

Peoplesafe CEO Naz Dossa said, “While the experience of steering employees through the COVID-19 pandemic is still fresh in everybody's mind; we need to look ahead and guarantee that business continuity will not be compromised in the face of any future emergencies.”

“Technology has been crucial in keeping employees informed, safe, and (for the most part), able to deliver their work. However, given that the pandemic was an unprecedented situation, lessons have been learned.”

Effective communication ability

“Peoplesafe Alert’s instant, precise mass notification abilities will enable an organisation to communicate effectively with all, or some of their employees depending on the emergency. As technology safety experts with many years experience, we are in a prime position to assist our customers so that they can both take care of their employees in a crisis and maintain business continuity using next generation communications.”

Peoplesafe Alert licenses can cost as little as per user, per month, offering a scalable solution that can flex with the requirements of the organisation.