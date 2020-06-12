Creative Realities, Inc., a renowned provider of digital marketing solutions, announced a reseller programme to support broader distribution of its Thermal Mirror solution. CRI moved quickly to anticipate and meet the growing need for thermal screening solutions as businesses resume normal operations following the COVID-19 shutdown.
Since introducing its Thermal Mirror solution several weeks ago, CRI has expanded its partner programme to make its thermal screening solution more broadly available. The reseller programme unveiled is the latest addition to its Thermal Mirror partner programme.
Thermal screening solution
"At Aspire, we are committed to providing our customers with reliable and proven technology solutions that enable business continuity in the face of challenges brought on by COVID-19," said Lorraine Azzinaro, Chief Operating Officer, Aspire Technology Partners, a charter member of CRI's new reseller programme. "CRI's Thermal Mirror is a best-of-breed, Cloud-connected thermal screening solution that is the perfect addition to our portfolio, and precisely the sort of solution our customers are asking for."
The market for thermal screening products is becoming more crowded by the day, and it often falls on resellers to make sense of the market for customers and to lead them to smart purchasing decisions. CRI's new reseller programme provides its reseller partners with key assets such as training, support, and sales & marketing collateral – all the necessary tools to help them explain to their customers how and why it is essential to include thermal screening in their return-to-work plans.
Cisco Destination Partner
Following a thorough vetting process, CRI-authorised resellers are extended special channel pricing and retain the ability to bill customers directly.
"Establishing our new reseller programme is an important step forward to make Thermal Mirror more broadly available, and we're thrilled to welcome Aspire as a charter member," said Rick Mills, CRI's CEO. "Aspire is well-connected across a wide swath of industries, particularly within the education market. As a Cisco Destination Partner for K-12 and Higher Education, the company will be instrumental in helping educational institutions navigate the complicated process of returning students and faculty to campus in the safest way possible."
AI-enabled software platform
CRI's Thermal Mirror does far more than simply provide an accurate, hands-free temperature screening for people as they enter a place of business. The solution's advanced reporting capabilities are highly customisable to suit specific needs of each business customer, thanks to its centralised, AI-enabled software platform that supports virtually all workflows and requirements, and scales easily for enterprise deployment.
CRI hosts webinars at 3pm Eastern each Tuesday and Thursday to educate businesses about the importance of thermal monitoring in the workplace. Register for an upcoming webinar, or download archived webinars, video tutorials and additional assets to learn how Thermal Mirror helps maintain a safe and healthy workplace.