Dedrone, globally renowned company in drones and counter-drone technology, has appointed Aaditya Devarakonda as President and Chief Business Officer. Devarakonda will join Dedrone co-founders Joerg Lamprecht (CEO), Rene Seeber (CTO), and Ingo Seebach (COO) as a key executive overseeing global sales, marketing, business development, product, and finance. He will be based in Dedrone’s headquarters in San Francisco, CA.
Aaditya (AD) Devarakonda joins Dedrone from Centerview Partners where he was a senior member of the Technology Investment Banking Group based out of Palo Alto. He brings years of experience being a trusted advisor and thought partner to CEOs, boards and management teams. His engagements span some of the most complicated and strategic transactions helping companies fund and execute growth at scale.
Counter-drones technology
“This is a tremendous time to join Dedrone. The counter-drone market is at an inflection point, where organisations can no longer ignore the airspace threat. Dedrone is the market leader for counter-drone technology, and the founders have assembled a phenomenal team of world-class product developers, researchers, and commercial leaders,” shares Devarakonda. “The winning combination of strong product, robust customer base, and marquee investors make Dedrone primed for success, and I look forward to amplifying the exceptional work that this company has already accomplished.”
“I am thrilled to welcome AD to Dedrone,” states Joerg Lamprecht, CEO and co-founder of Dedrone. “AD comes to Dedrone having worked with us for almost a year. He has done a tremendous job in shaping the product and commercial strategy for the company and has led multiple large-scale partnerships that will fuel the next stage of our growth. He has a great combination of big picture strategic thinking and a hands-on leadership style. We are pleased to officially have AD onboard as a Dedrone team member.”
Identify, track, and eliminating aerial threats
Founded in 2014, Dedrone is a key counter-drone technology solutions firm that allows organisations to identify, track, and eliminate airspace threats. Dedrone’s capabilities are trusted by hundreds of customers globally, including three of the G7 countries, correctional facilities, critical infrastructure establishments, airports, and corporations, among other public and private organisations.
Venky Ganesan, Partner at Menlo Ventures, and investor at Dedrone, shares, “AD is the perfect fit for Dedrone as they look to scale the company to the next level. His strategic understanding of different business models across multiple markets within software and hardware, his experience to negotiate and close large deals and ability to lead a global team are key skills that set him apart. I am excited to see Dedrone grow under AD’s well-rounded experience and leadership.”