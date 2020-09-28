Corps Security begins pilot scheme which equips officers with speech to text and translation tools to overcome communication issues caused by wearing face masks, and addresses language barriers.
Forty Corps Security officers across retail sites in Birmingham, Cheltenham and Exeter have access to transcription functionality (audio to text), written text translating capability and verbal conversation translation between two different languages. All services are delivered via mobile application and operate offline eliminating the need for internet connectivity.
Critical safety information
Corps has implemented the transcription service to support communication difficulties posed by wearing a face mask. Individuals with hearing impairments can struggle to understand a security officer wearing a face mask as facial expressions and lip reading are severely hindered.
This technology integration ensures security officers can effectively deliver critical safety information about COVID-19 and associated social distancing measures, and ensure the information is fully understood. It also ensures staff, clients and members of the public have a tool to help them raise any concerns and ask questions when a face mask can potentially hinder their own verbal communication.
Conversation translation function
The written text translation service offers an alternative stream of communication
When language barriers arise, the verbal conversation translation function offers an automatic translation of two-way dialogue as each person speaks, so there’s no need to take turns operating a translation tool.
The written text translation service offers an alternative stream of communication. It helps a security officer understand what a person is trying to communicate, and helps that person feel assured that what they are communicating has been understood accurately. This new speech to text and translation technology pilot scheme is led by Neil Shanks, National Account Manager, Corps Security.
Important safety information
Commenting on the benefits of the scheme, Shanks said: “Language barriers present security officers with challenges and now we also have the added barrier of face masks which hinder communication. This technology integration could be a key differentiator in ensuring COVID-secure safety information is understood and adhered to, and in determining positive outcomes of stressful situations such as a missing child or preventing a suicide attempt.”
Mike Bullock, CEO, Corps Security said: “Integrating this transcription and translation functionality means our officers are in a stronger position to support our customers and members of the public, and it helps us improve the quality of our service. We can ensure important safety information is conveyed at a time where communicating health and safety measures is absolutely paramount.”