Corero Network Security plc, a provider of real-time, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions, and Juniper Networks, a pioneer in secure, AI-driven networks, team up to provide Plusnet, an organisation offering communications and network services to 25,000 businesses in Germany, with their joint DDoS Protection Solution to protect its infrastructure, business, and customers within seconds of a DDoS attack.

DDoS protection solution

Over the past 20+ years, DDoS attacks have always been a part of the threat landscape, but their frequency, magnitude, and sophistication are constantly increasing.

Plusnet, which serves 200 cities and regions of Germany, previously relied on an internal data filtering solution to analyse anomalies in traffic patterns. Plusnet needed DDoS mitigation with effective, and dynamic protection to defend its network from attack-driven outages

However, this in-house solution required manual intervention, which was neither practical nor effective as attacks mounted and evolved. Plusnet needed to automate DDoS mitigation with effective, dynamic, and scalable protection to defend its national network from attack-driven outages. 

Impact on network performance

During the testing phase of the Juniper-Corero solution, we could immediately see a manageable stream of DDoS attacks. With the Juniper-Corero solution, Plusnet can further improve network protection without any significant impact on network performance,” said Ralf Weber, Head of Competence Center Network & Security, Plusnet.

Solution highlights:

  • The joint solution removes malicious traffic at the network edge, as close to the source as possible, delivering fast and effective protection cost-effectively. 
  • Plusnet took an active approach to thwart DDoS attacks with Juniper Networks and Corero Joint DDoS Protection, delivering real-time detection and line-rate mitigation of DDoS attacks, which can identify and block very significant attacks in seconds.
  • Juniper Networks MX Series Universal Routing Platformswork together with Corero SmartWall Threat Defense Director to rapidly identify, precisely detect and automate mitigation of attacks. Analytics and continuous monitoring provide comprehensive visibility of data patterns and anomalies for network security professionals.  
  • As DDoS attacks continue to increase, the protection capacity provided by this solution can be expanded to tens of terabits per second.

24/7 protection from threats

More than ever before, providers need to ensure that their infrastructure and business operations are always available to deliver an exceptional user experience. This can only be achieved when security is built into the same network infrastructure that provides connectivity and extended across every point of connection.”

Plusnet is a great example that leverages Juniper Connected Security to enable the threat-aware network "

Plusnet is a great example that leverages Juniper Connected Security to enable the threat-aware network, ensuring its operations are comprehensively protected 24/7 against the growing risk of DDoS attacks," said Samantha Madrid, Vice President, Security Business & Strategy, Juniper Networks. 

SmartWall TDD solution

We are very pleased to continue partnering with Juniper Networks to provide a superior DDoS solution that is now protecting thousands of customers around the globe.”

The SmartWall TDD solution couples Corero’s surgically accurate, real-time automatic DDoS protection with the high-performance packet filtering of Juniper MX Series routers."

"This, along with the comprehensive visibility into attacks, enabled Plusnet to implement a cutting-edge solution that can detect and mitigate DDoS attacks in seconds to protect its network and the ones of its customers,” said Lionel Chmilewsky, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security.

