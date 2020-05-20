Conversa, a globally renowned company in automated personalised patient engagement, has announced a new offering for businesses and other organisations, COVID-19 Employee HealthCheck.
As businesses plan to get back to work, organisations need to create a safe environment for returning employees and visitors. Screening people to identify those who may be infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) is an important part of any plan to create and maintain a safe workplace.
COVID-19 Employee HealthCheck
COVID-19 Employee HealthCheck engages employees’ each workday in a brief automated chat to assess exposure risk to coronavirus and its symptoms. Employees can complete the chat on their phone, tablet or computer before they travel to work.
Those employees who are cleared for the day receive a ‘digital badge’ they can display at access control points, and employers are instantly notified. Employees who are not cleared for work are instructed to stay at home, and are provided guidance for self-care, monitoring, testing or additional care. Employee HealthCheck is kept current with the continuously changing screening protocols
Ensuring employees’ safety
“While the pace of reopening varies across the United States, there should be no question that businesses resuming operations need to do so safely,” said Murray Brozinsky, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Conversa.
Murray Brozinsky further stated, “Employers and employees have a responsibility to keep this pathogen out of the workplace. We believe our COVID-19 Employee HealthCheck is a great first line of defence and instills confidence in returning to a healthy and safe environment. Ultimately, this is about helping people stay connected without getting infected.”
Suite of COVID-19 solutions
Conversa’s COVID-19 Employee HealthCheck is a part of a suite of proven COVID-19 solutions being used by renowned health organisations all over the world, including Northwell Health, UCSF Health, UNC Health and Prisma Health.
Over the last two months, this suite of COVID-19 solutions have been shared with millions of patients globally, providing services including symptom checking and triage, check-ins with quarantined patients and delivering of lab results.
Collaboration with UCSF Health
Conversa developed the COVID-19 Employee HealthCheck with UCSF Health in San Francisco, consistently ranked as one of the top 10 healthcare systems in the U.S. UCSF had been using a paper-based process, asking employees a series of screening questions as they arrived, but this caused significant wait times, up to 30 minutes, putting employees at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while waiting in line.
Within five days of working with UCSF, Conversa launched its solution, cutting wait times for employees entering workplace by 80 percent, thereby saving nearly 250 hours per week of waiting time.
Widespread adoption by health systems, enterprises
The solution has performed over 400,000 safety screens to date and that number is growing rapidly as it is being adopted by numerous health systems and employers.
“We needed to safely screen while minimising delays for our employees, visitors and others caring for patients,” said Aaron Neinstein, MD, Director of Clinical Informatics, UCSF Centre for Digital Health Innovation.
Virtual care and communication solution
He adds, “Conversa’s virtual care and communication solution was flexible and scalable to help us create a user-centered solution, while modernising our processes for how we engage and care for our employees.”
Aaron Neinstein further said, “It's been working great for us, and we’re extending use to our employees across the UCSF campus. I think employers across many other industries will find themselves wanting to use a tool like Conversa to help create a safe workplace and ensure they have healthy employees.”