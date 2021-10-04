Download PDF version Contact company
Continental Access, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is pleased to announce the release of the next generation of its popular access control & integration appliance, the Model #CA-ASA network server appliance.

CA-ASA network server appliance

The Model #CA-ASA network server appliance offers super-quick and convenient installation, with no software to licence or install on any client, or server. A typical web browser is all that is needed to install.

The next-gen CA-ASA server appliance allows up to 128 readers or doors integration, with a total of 5 USB ports

The next-gen CA-ASA server appliance allows up to 128 readers or doors integration, with a total of 5 USB ports (3 USB Type A ports and 2 USB Type C), and an HDMI port (no converter necessary).

Other key features of the CA-ASA network appliance include email & SMS event notification, mobile credential ready, and TeamViewer software pre-installed for no-roll service calls. It also comes with all of Continental Access’ hardware and software manuals.

Compact, solid-state network appliance

The Model #CA-ASA is a compact, solid-state network appliance, with a reliable 250 GB solid state drive, with an Intel processor and 8 GB of RAM space, and is supported by automatic backup and maintenance functions.

The CA-ASA network server appliance runs on an embedded OS and comes pre-installed with the latest version of CA4K Integrated Access Control Enterprise Software, with Full Native Client, Web Interface, and the FREE CA4K Access Manager APP, providing integrated access, locking, alarms and video, along with the fastest and easiest installation ever.

Browser-based interface

The server appliance is a browser-based interface, which makes the system easily accessible for users, regardless of the operating system (OS), and requires no additional software, licence or annual support fees.

