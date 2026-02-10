Summary is AI-generated, newsdesk-reviewed
  • Constellis appoints Daniel Gelston as CEO, succeeding Terry Ryan for tech-led growth.
  • Gelston to spearhead strategic shift with AI and predictive analytics for proactive security.
  • Former C3 AI leader, Gelston, aims to advance Constellis' mission against global threats.
Related Links

Constellis Holdings, LLC ("Constellis") has announced that Daniel Gelston has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

The outgoing CEO, Terry Ryan, is transitioning to the position of Executive Vice Chairman and will report directly to the company's Board of Directors. 

This strategic leadership transition is designed to maintain business continuity while propelling the organisation's growth through advanced technology.

Strategic leadership and innovation

Michael Lundin, the Board's Lead Director, expressed confidence in the appointment stating, "After a global search for the right individual to lead us into the future, the Board of Directors is pleased to name Daniel Gelston as Constellis' next CEO." Gelston brings with him a wealth of experience in leadership and expertise in defence and security, with a background in both military service and private sector leadership, along with a strong understanding of AI and data-driven solutions.

Under his leadership, Constellis aims to enhance its focus on advancing technology, ensuring data integrity, and harnessing artificial intelligence to better serve its clientele in both governmental and private sectors. This strategic leadership is expected to accelerate the company's transformation aligning with its critical mission objectives.

Integrating emerging technologies

Mr. Gelston will lead the integration of predictive analytics and AI into the company’s core servicesIn his role as CEO, Mr. Gelston will drive a strategic shift to integrate emerging technologies, including predictive analytics and AI-enabled insights, into the company's core services.

By viewing data as a valuable asset, Constellis aspires to transition from a reactive to a proactive security model, optimising human performance across national security, infrastructure, and business operations.

A vision for the future

Sharing his enthusiasm for the new role, Dan Gelston stated, "I am honored to lead Constellis at this pivotal moment and grateful for the confidence the Board has placed in me."

He highlighted the company’s role in advancing adaptive technology to enhance global security, and expressed a commitment to supporting customer success through informed decision-making and AI innovation.

About Daniel Gelston

Mr. Gelston joins Constellis with extensive experience in fostering growth and innovation in the defence and federal sectors. He previously launched and expanded C3 AI's government business, achieving significant successes in AI-driven mission solutions across various federal markets.

Before that, Gelston led the global training and simulation enterprise at CAE USA Inc., overseeing a significant business turnaround and the largest acquisition in the company's history. His leadership credentials include prominent roles in major defence companies like L3Harris Technologies, Smiths Detection, and Cobham.

Smooth CEO transition and future orientation

Michael Lundin noted the contributions of Terry Ryan, whose leadership has been instrumental in positioning Constellis for its upcoming phases. As Executive Vice Chairman, Ryan will provide strategic advice on core business initiatives.

He and the Board will collaborate closely with Gelston to assure a seamless transition while maintaining stability for customers and employees alike. Reflecting on the change, Terry Ryan said, "I am proud of what we have achieved and confident that Dan is the right leader to guide Constellis into its next chapter."

Discover how AI, biometrics, and analytics are transforming casino security

Show full press release

Related videos

Find Lost Wallet with Dahua WizSeek

Find Lost Wallet with Dahua WizSeek
Dahua Traffic Signal Controller Highlight

Dahua Traffic Signal Controller Highlight
Dahua DeepHub ST430 Highlight

Dahua DeepHub ST430 Highlight

In case you missed it

Genetec pioneers hybrid-cloud in healthcare security
Genetec pioneers hybrid-cloud in healthcare security

Genetec Inc., the pioneer in enterprise physical security software, releases healthcare-specific insights from its 2026 State of Physical Security Report. Based on insights from p...

8 things IT leaders are looking for in physical security
8 things IT leaders are looking for in physical security

For years, the worlds of physical security and information technology (IT) remained separate and often at cross-purposes. The departments often worked in silos, despite the fact th...

Motorola Solutions' AI boosts public safety efficiency
Motorola Solutions' AI boosts public safety efficiency

Motorola Solutions announces the launch of Assist Suites, a portfolio of role-based AI for public safety solutions designed to deliver the right intelligence to the right person at...

Featured white papers
The user-centric security revolution

The user-centric security revolution

Download
Read this before you sign off on a weapons detection system

Read this before you sign off on a weapons detection system

Download
Unlocking smarter decisions with key control

Unlocking smarter decisions with key control

Download
The ultimate guide to mastering key control

The ultimate guide to mastering key control

Download
Understanding AI-powered video analytics

Understanding AI-powered video analytics

Download
More corporate news
Nanodems integrates with LenelS2 for smart security

Nanodems integrates with LenelS2 for smart security
Ranger Fire acquires Centurion in Yorkshire expansion

Ranger Fire acquires Centurion in Yorkshire expansion
Hexagon security: Enhancing sporting event safety

Hexagon security: Enhancing sporting event safety
Featured products
Climax Technology HSGW-Gen3 Modular Smart Security Gateway

Climax Technology HSGW-Gen3 Modular Smart Security Gateway
Hikvision AOV 4G Solar Camera Series for Off-Grid Video Security

Hikvision AOV 4G Solar Camera Series for Off-Grid Video Security
KentixONE – IoT Access and Monitoring For Data Centres

KentixONE – IoT Access and Monitoring For Data Centres