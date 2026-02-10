Constellis Holdings, LLC ("Constellis") has announced that Daniel Gelston has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
The outgoing CEO, Terry Ryan, is transitioning to the position of Executive Vice Chairman and will report directly to the company's Board of Directors.
This strategic leadership transition is designed to maintain business continuity while propelling the organisation's growth through advanced technology.
Strategic leadership and innovation
Michael Lundin, the Board's Lead Director, expressed confidence in the appointment stating, "After a global search for the right individual to lead us into the future, the Board of Directors is pleased to name Daniel Gelston as Constellis' next CEO." Gelston brings with him a wealth of experience in leadership and expertise in defence and security, with a background in both military service and private sector leadership, along with a strong understanding of AI and data-driven solutions.
Under his leadership, Constellis aims to enhance its focus on advancing technology, ensuring data integrity, and harnessing artificial intelligence to better serve its clientele in both governmental and private sectors. This strategic leadership is expected to accelerate the company's transformation aligning with its critical mission objectives.
Integrating emerging technologies
Mr. Gelston will lead the integration of predictive analytics and AI into the company’s core servicesIn his role as CEO, Mr. Gelston will drive a strategic shift to integrate emerging technologies, including predictive analytics and AI-enabled insights, into the company's core services.
By viewing data as a valuable asset, Constellis aspires to transition from a reactive to a proactive security model, optimising human performance across national security, infrastructure, and business operations.
A vision for the future
Sharing his enthusiasm for the new role, Dan Gelston stated, "I am honored to lead Constellis at this pivotal moment and grateful for the confidence the Board has placed in me."
He highlighted the company’s role in advancing adaptive technology to enhance global security, and expressed a commitment to supporting customer success through informed decision-making and AI innovation.
About Daniel Gelston
Mr. Gelston joins Constellis with extensive experience in fostering growth and innovation in the defence and federal sectors. He previously launched and expanded C3 AI's government business, achieving significant successes in AI-driven mission solutions across various federal markets.
Before that, Gelston led the global training and simulation enterprise at CAE USA Inc., overseeing a significant business turnaround and the largest acquisition in the company's history. His leadership credentials include prominent roles in major defence companies like L3Harris Technologies, Smiths Detection, and Cobham.
Smooth CEO transition and future orientation
Michael Lundin noted the contributions of Terry Ryan, whose leadership has been instrumental in positioning Constellis for its upcoming phases. As Executive Vice Chairman, Ryan will provide strategic advice on core business initiatives.
He and the Board will collaborate closely with Gelston to assure a seamless transition while maintaining stability for customers and employees alike. Reflecting on the change, Terry Ryan said, "I am proud of what we have achieved and confident that Dan is the right leader to guide Constellis into its next chapter."
