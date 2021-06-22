ConnectWise, the provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), announces the launch of ConnectWise recover complete BDR, a comprehensive offering integrating multiple third-party backup vendors into the ConnectWise platform.
With this offering, TSPs gain a powerful service management console to monitor and manage all their BDR solutions, reducing complexities like duplicated processes as well as significant management overhead. In addition, TSPs will be able to use ConnectWise NOC (network operations centre) Services for the management of the solutions, removing the need to dedicate full-time resources to backup tasks.
Multiple backup vendors
Based on data gathered from ConnectWise partners, recover and NOC services can save up to 90% of partners’ time per month managing backups. “With an evolving IT landscape, industry consolidation, and lack of trained technicians, it can be challenging for TSPs to manage multiple BDR solutions. ConnectWise’s new offering is working to address those pain points,” said David LeClair, Senior Director, Product Management.
“Now they don’t have to struggle to obtain a single consolidated view on their backup state or jump between multiple tools to integrate various delivery methods for backup, or even deal with the complexities of billing and invoicing across their multiple backup vendors.”
The ConnectWise recover complete BDR allows TSPs to:
- Utilise multiple BDR vendors, with a choice of solution to best fit their needs.
- View the status of all their customers protected endpoints in a single interface.
- Manage their status via alerting and ticketing.
- Define policies to onboard customers.
- Build and automate
- Manage their standard operating procedures.
- Define uniform reports and simplify their billing experience, by buying licences through the ConnectWise marketplace and receiving one bill for all solutions from ConnectWise.
Cyber protection solutions
Additionally, TSPs can procure ConnectWise NOC services, which will provide them with always available, highly trained and experienced technicians to take over much of the daily tasks for troubleshooting and monitoring backups. This frees up critical partner technicians to focus on tasks that deliver value to their clients.
ConnectWise recover complete BDR now offers integration with Acronis through the platform
Acronis, a vendor of cyber protection solutions for MSP solutions, including backup and disaster recovery, is the first of several BDR vendors integrating with ConnectWise to offer a more simplified backup and disaster recovery experience. ConnectWise recover complete BDR now offers integration with Acronis through the platform and the ability to buy in the ConnectWise Marketplace.
Disaster recovery failovers
With Acronis, TSPs can assign tasks for the NOC to accomplish, monitor their environment and solve issues through the NOC, including managing alerts (i.e., backup failures, agent issues, or policy related alerts) and helping with deployment issues, system or file recovery, setting up DR tests or working on disaster recovery failovers.
“ConnectWise sees the MSP industry much like Acronis does, and that is why we are proud to announce the launch of our new integration on Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud,” said Jan-Jaap “JJ” Jager, Board Advisor & Chief Revenue Officer at Acronis. “Both ConnectWise and Acronis are focused on providing backup and recovery solutions from one single pane of glass, so MSPs can easily maintain their daily workloads, and focus on keeping their customers’ businesses secure, efficient and profitable.”