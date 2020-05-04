Connected Technologies, maker of the award-winning and patented Connect ONE cloud-hosted management platform, has unveiled a new Application Programming Interface (API) integration with the HALO IoT Smart Sensor from IPVideo Corp., Bay Shore, New York. Now dealers can offer their customers a complete package of services, intrusion, access control, video surveillance and HALO detection, all controlled and managed with the Connect ONE user interface.
“We’re excited about putting this together in one bundled package,” said Dan Simon, Connected Technologies Co-Founder and Managing Partner. Simon, who developed the HALO integration capability, said customers receive instant notifications onscreen through the Connect ONE interface or via email, text message or other push notification.
Initiate unlimited notifications
“In addition, we can take snapshots from video cameras in the areas where alerts occurred, trigger other events, such as locking and unlocking doors and initiate unlimited notifications with the Connect ONE cloud service.”
With HALO, dealers can easily expand their range of services to monitor and detect vaping, sounds and gunshot, air quality and chemicals, notifying personnel of out-of-normal ranges or levels. Users control, manage and remotely support their HALO sensors centrally on one screen with the Connect ONE user interface.
Innovative detection technology
HALO can be deployed in areas previously off-limits to surveillance or other detection because of privacy concerns
HALO, which has garnered widespread industry attention and accolades for its innovative detection technology, originally targeted youth vaping in schools and campuses with air quality detection, expanding into audio analytics, chemical and environmental monitoring for other vertical markets.
In addition, HALO can be deployed in areas previously off-limits to surveillance or other detection because of privacy concerns, such as rest rooms, locker rooms and other locations – expanding the possibility for security detection and protection. With Connect ONE, there’s no need for a separate alarm panel to control installed HALO sensors, only internet connectivity.
Privacy area security device
Detection capabilities include:
- Audio Analytics – Abnormal noise level, gunshot detection and spoken keyword alerting
- Air Quality – Vaping, THC, smoke, formaldehyde, benzene, particulates
- Chemical – Ammonia, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen
- Light – Occupancy, sensitivity
- Environmental – Temperature, humidity, tamper, pressure
“Our customers benefit from strategic partnerships like we have with Connected Technologies and all the possibilities it brings for loT connectivity,” said Rick Cadiz, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, IPVideo Corp.
“This integration is a value proposition that allows dealers to pull in security for privacy areas, in addition to all the other alerts. We are in thousands of schools and expanding with new features like keyword alerting, turning HALO into a privacy area security device across markets like hotels, hospitals, universities and commercial buildings.”