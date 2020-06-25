Connect ONE by Connected Technologies presents a new cloud badge printing integration with the InstantCard ID Card Service, allowing dealers to easily expand into offering customised identification badging and credentialing as part of their menu of services while earning additional revenue.
API with InstantCard
Connected Technologies developed the Application Programming Interface (API) with InstantCard so dealers can use the powerful cloud-hosted Connect ONE security management platform to create customised badge templates for users and their facilities in a wide range of vertical markets.
All the latest identification technologies, including barcode, magnetic stripe, smart card, QR and RFID can be created, printed and shipped by InstantCard directly to the dealer’s Connect ONE customer.
"This integration checks all the boxes for dealers,” said Dan Simon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Connected Technologies.
Integration with Connect ONE
The integration with Connect ONE allows customers to associate users with a badge template
Dan adds, “It gives them the option to offer a convenient service for user badge management while removing the cost and burden of onsite printer maintenance as dealers continue to build additional recurring monthly revenue (RMR) and add value to their business."
Once dealers become a dealer/distributor, they can easily create card templates while InstantCard handles printing and shipping badges to customers. The integration with Connect ONE allows customers to associate users with a badge template, automatically supplying the user information and image to the template at InstantCard and then ordering a badge for print online.
Mobile Badge with Connect ONE
After the badge is ordered, the same template will also become the Mobile Badge with Connect ONE so the user can display it via the Connect ONE app as well as physically in person.
Integration into Connect ONE, the platform that allows dealers to view, manage and control all their services to their customers through a single interface, gives dealers the opportunity to add to their offerings and start receiving RMR from both the customer and InstantCard.