Connect ONE by Connected Technologies presents a new cloud badge printing integration with the InstantCard ID Card Service, allowing dealers to easily expand into offering customised identification badging and credentialing as part of their menu of services while earning additional revenue.

API with InstantCard

Connected Technologies developed the Application Programming Interface (API) with InstantCard so dealers can use the powerful cloud-hosted Connect ONE security management platform to create customised badge templates for users and their facilities in a wide range of vertical markets.

All the latest identification technologies, including barcode, magnetic stripe, smart card, QR and RFID can be created, printed and shipped by InstantCard directly to the dealer’s Connect ONE customer.

"This integration checks all the boxes for dealers,” said Dan Simon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Connected Technologies.

Integration with Connect ONE

The integration with Connect ONE allows customers to associate users with a badge template

Dan adds, “It gives them the option to offer a convenient service for user badge management while removing the cost and burden of onsite printer maintenance as dealers continue to build additional recurring monthly revenue (RMR) and add value to their business."

Once dealers become a dealer/distributor, they can easily create card templates while InstantCard handles printing and shipping badges to customers. The integration with Connect ONE allows customers to associate users with a badge template, automatically supplying the user information and image to the template at InstantCard and then ordering a badge for print online.

Mobile Badge with Connect ONE

After the badge is ordered, the same template will also become the Mobile Badge with Connect ONE so the user can display it via the Connect ONE app as well as physically in person.

Integration into Connect ONE, the platform that allows dealers to view, manage and control all their services to their customers through a single interface, gives dealers the opportunity to add to their offerings and start receiving RMR from both the customer and InstantCard.

4 ways to keep your workplace protected from COVID-19
4 ways to keep your workplace protected from COVID-19

The unprecedented global impact of COVID-19 has taken its toll on all of us, but as cases of the virus thankfully recede, employers are now forced to confront how they can enable a safe return to work for employees. For many employers, this means they will have to carry out a COVID-19 risk assessment, redesign workspaces to maintain social distances, carry out more frequent cleaning, manage the transmission risk and find alternatives to touch-based security devices. Protecting workplace occupants in any emergency requires preparation and clear communication. This is especially critical in a health crisis involving an infectious disease. These are some of the essential best practices that could help organisations reduce the impact on their employees and operations during this pandemic. 1. Use a visitor management system With a visitor management system, organisations have a single source of real-time and historical insights into who is, or was recently, in the workplace. This is especially important because of the need to perform contact tracing should anyone in the organisation show symptoms of COVID-19, meaning everyone they have been in contact with needs to be contacted and asked to isolate. Yet still, first impressions are made at the front desk or lobby, where the visitor experience needs to be a positive one. At the same time, though, any emergency event requires that there be strict control over who is entering the workplace. This policy also needs to be clearly communicated to visitors. Doing this minimises risk to visitors as well as the workforce. In addition to delivering a high-quality visitor experience, the ideal visitor management system must: Enable organisations to meet regulatory compliance mandates and facilitate check-in at a self-service kiosk to minimise wait times. Customise the visitor experience to support specific security needs, such as accelerating and simplifying check-in or requiring additional security pre-checks. Automate compliance as it relates to visitor access rules with historical visit reports. 2. Pre-check questions at visitor registration kiosks Organisations can strengthen security at the registration kiosk using a flexible, enterprise-grade visitor management system to add visitor sign-in steps. This has proven successful in the past when used to control the spread of infectious disease during an outbreak. An example of this is a U.S. children's hospital which managed to reduce facility infection rates by 25 percent over a two-year period using a commercial, off-the-shelf physical identity and access management (PIAM) solution from HID Global. The solution provides two particularly important capabilities that can be used by organisations to protect their workplace from the uncontrolled spread of an infectious disease: Enhance visitor registration policy with additional mandatory questions to help identify any visitors who may need other screenings. Extend the visitor registration kiosk with a mandatory pop-up asking further questions during visitor check-in. 3. Understand who has visited your workplace Successful controlling the spread of infection throughout a facility requires the ability to automatically maintain an auditable trail of activity. This can be done using an enterprise-grade visitor management system that makes it easy to retrieve historical visit reports. This provides a timeline of who was in the workplace, and when they were there. Key features include: A single dashboard providing useful visitor insights at your fingertips. Historical reports that provide visitor details including location and contact information, all in compliance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other privacy regulations. 4. Clearly communicate how infection risks can be reduced Global organisations must actively communicate with visitors and employees on the outbreak of infectious diseases and follow best practices outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO). Here are several things organisations can do in this area to help maintain a safe and healthy workplace: Re-enforce and communicate WHO best practices with guideline posters in the front lobby and throughout the workplace. Add posters that also encourage regular and thorough washing of hands. Encourage everyone to cough or sneese into their shirt sleeve in their flexed elbow or cover their mouth and nose with a tissue. Encourage everyone to keep a relatively safe distance from each other and use alternatives to handshakes when saying hello. Organisations must contend with a variety of workplace challenges during the outbreak of an infectious disease. These challenges can be solved with best practices that include a comprehensive visitor management system that automates critical check-in policies and maintains an auditable trail of visitor activity.  

