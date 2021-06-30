ComNet, a globally renowned company in transmission solutions across fibre optic, copper, Internet, and wireless mediums, has announced the launch of Razberi Monitor software. Razberi Monitor is the latest addition to the ComNet product portfolio and the first solution to be rolled out from the recently acquired Razberi brand.
Razberi Monitor
Razberi Monitor is a software platform that provides a top-down view of the physical security network and ecosystem without IT resources. It monitors and manages all the system components for both cyber security and system health, and can be deployed from the Cloud or on-premise.
Iain Deuchars is the General Manager of ComNet International. Commenting on the launch of the product, Iain Deuchars said, “This software has been purpose-built for security professionals. It provides secure visibility into the availability, performance, and cyber posture of servers, storage, cameras, and other networked security devices. Not only that, but it predicts and prevents problems while providing a centralised location for IT departments to view video data.”
Protection against cyber-attack vulnerabilities
The benefit of having Razberi Monitor ensures shorter response times to cyber security events"
A vital benefit of the solution is that it protects against the multiple commonly cited cyber-attack vulnerabilities. These include weak passwords, the failure to update software or firmware, the lack of best practices for routine maintenance, and not aligning with network IT policy.
Iain Deuchars weighs in further, by stating “The benefit of having Razberi Monitor ensures shorter response times to cyber security events, along with real-time alerts and logs to proactively notify users of active threats. The fact that it can detect cyber posture and problems with servers, cameras, and other IoT devices in real time is a promising unique selling point for the ComNet brand. We are very excited to deliver this product to our loyal customer base.”
Enhancing cyber security
Mike Issa, ComNet’s Region Manager for South Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, points out that Razberi Monitor can be offered to enterprises as a managed service, with a monthly subscription. This means no significant upfront costs and the ability to free up cash flow.
He said, “The addition of Razberi to the ComNet portfolio is a great step forward for us as a brand. This software will optimise and secures networks, reducing costs, time, and manpower required to install and manage an enterprise network.”
Protecting networks from cyber threats
Mika Issa adds, “Moving forward, I am confident that Razberi will provide a unique selling point for integrators and end customers wishing to protect their security systems with cyber security solutions that can deter, detect, delay, deny and defend against hackers.”
Razberi Monitor is available to view on the newly launched ComNet webshop.