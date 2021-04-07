ComNet, Communication Networks of Danbury, Connecticut, an ACRE company and a USA-based manufacturer of fibre optic transmission and networking equipment, has announced the introduction of its Generation 4 line of NetWave wireless products that offer greater performance and increased stability, in applications where throughput and increased bandwidth is increasingly important.
NW1 Gen 4 wireless products
The NW1 Gen 4 can exceed 500 Mbps throughput under ideal conditions and accommodates 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet. It also now has IEEE802.3at PoE-compliant PD on port 1 and an IEEE802.3af power source (PSE) available on port 2.
Distance is specified for applications of up to 2 miles. The new hardware features a high-performance chipset with a quad-core CPU that is designed to meet the high throughput demands required for surveillance applications.
Featuring MAC address-locked radios
The NW1 is available in kit form, the NWK1 and consists of two MAC address-locked radios
The all-new NW1 throughput is far greater than the original 95 Mbps that the original NW1 offered. The NW1 is available in kit form, the NWK1 and consists of two MAC address-locked radios and mounting hardware.
Each NW1 unit comes enclosed in a new and more durable enclosure and is designed for extreme conditions with an extended operating temperature range, as well as being IP67 rated for resistance to water and dust.
Easy to set up and operate
As with other ComNet NetWave products, the NWK1 is easy to set up and operate. It features a unique connection procedure using LEDs, to assist in aiming the units for optimal performance.
According to Andrew Acquarulo Jr., ComNet’s CEO and President, “Our engineering team was challenged to increase performance in our next generation of NetWave products. We wanted to increase performance without increasing the cost to our customers. This new NW1 accomplished all our goals for this product line.”
Enhanced performance
“The increased performance of the NW1 allowed us to reduce our NetWave model offering and ultimately, make selecting the right NetWave product very easy for our customers,” said Skip Haight, ComNet’s Vice President of Marketing.
Skip Haight adds, “We believe everybody is looking for that something extra and, in this case, we are giving ComNet customers increased performance at no additional cost.”
Wireless video and data transmission
ComNet, an ACRE company, offers an extensive line of fibre optic, copper and wireless video, and data transmission equipment that is uniquely designed to meet the needs of the security, intelligent transportation system, utility and industrial markets.