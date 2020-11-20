ComNet, Communication Networks of Danbury, Connecticut, a USA-based manufacturer of fibre optic transmission and networking equipment and an ACRE brand, announced that ACRE has acquired Razberi Technologies and the product line will be added to and sold under the ComNet brand and portfolio of products. ComNet will now be selling Razberi products through its established channels.
Intelligent video appliances
The Razberi product line of intelligent video appliances, automated security software, and health monitoring software is designed to protect and monitor IP-based surveillance systems and complements the ComNet line of innovative network communication solutions.
The Razberi appliance allows cameras, access control points, and other devices to add layers of protection while lowering the threat of cyber security risks to businesses.
According to Tom Galvin, Razberi founder and Chief Product Officer, “We’re excited to join with ComNet and add more value to their deep network product line. ComNet can now offer a more comprehensive infrastructure for video transmission, storage, management, and cyber security.”
Open video surveillance platform
Bringing Razberi Technologies into the ComNet product portfolio made sense on many levels"
Razberi’s open video surveillance platform includes intelligent appliances combined with automated cyber security and health monitoring software. In combination with a wide range of top third-party video management software (VMS) applications and IP cameras, enterprises can flexibly deploy a best of breed solution that reduces their total cost of ownership and reduces the likelihood of a costly cyber breach.
“Bringing Razberi Technologies into the ComNet product portfolio made sense on many levels,” said Andrew Acquarulo Jr., ComNet’s Chief Executive Officer and President, adding “ComNet has strongly considered adding an enhanced surveillance product line that would make a significant impact on the market and bring a measurable improvement to any application. We believe Razberi is that product.”
Enhancing cyber security and securing business networks
ComNet believes the Razberi product line is a cost-effective solution and its cyber security products can complement ComNet’s emphasis on securing business networks.
“With the intense focus on cyber security, the unique Razberi products directed to cyber threats, CameraDefense and ApplianceDefense now combined with ComNet Port Guardian, present a formidable defence against unauthorised network access,” said Skip Haight, ComNet Vice President of Marketing, adding “Our position is that if you are concerned about the long-term success of your application, choosing ComNet ensures it will be.”