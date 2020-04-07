Download PDF version
Related Links

Comelit’s Gold Partner, Smart R Distribution, has recently launched its new CCTV division to meet the growing demand for smart, integrated IP network video surveillance solutions. 

The specialist security distributor, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will be providing support to installers and system integrators who wish to source Comelit’s new range of cameras and video recorders. 

Dedicated door entry solutions 

Comelit’s advanced CCTV SMART and ADVANCE series present Smart R’s customers with simple to install and connect solutions that are equipped with a number of advanced functions and high-performance features. They can be conveniently accessed from the same mobile app as Comelit’s dedicated door entry solutions. 

We have achieved considerable success over the last 10 years as a specialist supplier of Access Control and door entry solutions which has expert knowledge of card and reader technology,” said Simon Shawley, Business Development Manager for Smart R Distribution. “The quality and reliability of Comelit’s video access solutions has helped contribute to this success, and so we are delighted to be able to add its new CCTV products to our portfolio.” 

Increasing customer demand for CCTV 

Comelit has always enjoyed a great working relationship with Smart R Distribution"

Smart R is a Gold Partner to Comelit, building on a significant long-term business relationship with respect to the distribution of access control and video door entry solutions.  

And with increasing customer demands for access control and CCTV to be specified for the same projects, the expectation is to deliver a seamless security experience, especially when it comes to home automation and surveillance, but also for business access. 

High-resolution images 

Francesca Boeris, Comelit UK Managing Director added, “Comelit has always enjoyed a great working relationship with Smart R Distribution, really operating as a true partnership. As with all our Gold Partners, our aim is to grow with them and embrace the smart advances occurring, becoming the first port of call for quality products and expert advice.” 

CCTV is, and has been over the last few years, a market experiencing constant growth. We are delighted Smart R has introduced Comelit’s CCTV SMART and ADVANCE systems into its new division, as simple-to-install systems that still provide clear, detailed and well-defined high-resolution images. Added with our door entry and access control offering and it maintains our joint ability to achieve expectations for more discerning customers’ preference for integrated, mobile-friendly, fast-operating visual security.” 

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version

Related videos

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution
Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai

Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai
Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

In case you missed it

ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8
ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8

ISC West, in collaboration with premier sponsor SIA, is rescheduling the ISC West 2020 event to take place October 5-8 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas. The SIA Education@ISC conference will be October 5-7, and the exhibition will be Oct. 6-8. Previously, ISC West had announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of ISC West to July. However, given the continually evolving COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home guidelines, organisers deemed the July dates no longer viable for the security industry. ISC West has expressed concern for everyone impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Based on Reed Exhibitions’ close monitoring of ongoing developments with the virus, recent reports from public health officials and extensive consultation with partners in the global security community, they have rescheduled ISC West. ISC West takes pride in offering vital business opportunities to customers, including networking, education and access to new products and technologies, and are committed to making the event live up to high standards. Over the coming weeks, along with ISC West’s Premier Sponsor SIA, ISC West organisers will continue to serve the industry, creating ways to connect, collaborate and keep the world moving during this difficult period.

What’s the next big thing in video image quality?
What’s the next big thing in video image quality?

Superior image quality has been the “holy grail” of the video surveillance business for several years. A transition to 4K images and a race to ever-higher pixel counts have dominated product development conversations for a while now. However, it’s now possible that the tide has turned. These days, data is sometimes more important than image quality, and increasing use of smaller-format mobile devices has helped to make image quality variations moot. As the industry changes, we asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What’s the next big thing in video image quality (beyond 4K and megapixel)?

How do agricultural security systems measure up against livestock theft?
How do agricultural security systems measure up against livestock theft?

“Some embark on farmyard heists whilst others are devoted to back-bedroom chicken sanctuaries,” a quote taken from Channel 4’s new documentary ‘How to Steal Pigs and Influence People’. Whilst many think this is part of the positive vegan uprising, The National Pig Association have expressed grave concern of the glamorisation and condoning of livestock theft from farms. Wesley Omar, who was featured in the documentary, was found guilty of theft after he broke into a farm and stole a pig stating "he was saving it from slaughter." Due to this ‘humane reasoning,’ he received a 12 month community order and completed 100 hours of unpaid work. However, the farmer in question incurred huge losses as he could not reclaim the pig due to potential contamination and had a cost of £6,000 to upgrade his security. The cost of rural crime Opportunistic thieves have now turned into organised criminals According to NFU Mutual, the cost of rural crime has risen by 12% since 2017, and the Home Office statistics stated that 26% of rural businesses experienced at least one crime incident in 2018. However, the face of rural crime is changing, with M.O.’s shifting. What once were opportunistic thieves have now turned into organised criminals stealing heavy machinery and livestock. One example saw around 200 sheep stolen in the last three months within the Wiltshire area alone. Due to the volume of these incidents, police speculated only skilled sheep rustlers could conduct this crime so efficiently and undisturbed. The result of this crime has cost the agricultural industry £3m in 2019 alone. However, theft isn’t the only emerging rural crime trend hitting these farmers. Fly tipping on private land has risen considerably over the past few years with figures constantly rising. Once again, like the face of rural theft, criminals are evolving. The Environment Agency has stated that organised gangs are making high profits through ‘waste removal’, undercutting legitimate waste management sites through fly tipping. This crime is affecting 67% of farms and landowners as criminals try to evade landfill taxes. But what happens when you’re the victim of this crime? According to Countryside Alliance, it is the only rural offence where landowners are legally responsible for the disposal of said waste, costing them around £47m each year. So, how can farmers and agricultural landowners protect their premises and assets from both animal rights activists and organised criminals? A scheme has been introduced within specific areas in order to curb the increasing rates of rural crime across England and Wales. Dedicated police teams have been created to provide protection and support to rural areas, with specialist knowledge in dealing with cases. Agricultural physical security How does the farming industry's physical security measure up against these criminals? With this in mind, how does the farming industry's physical security measure up against these criminals? How can they prevent these targeted attacks on their livelihoods? One area that should be considered is a line of defence that deters, detects and delays these intruders - rather than allowing them onto the land - whilst waiting for police to respond. Security measures nowadays are able to delay intrusions, being the difference between criminals getting away and getting caught. A physical fencing system with anti-cut and anti-climb features would offer the first line of defence to farmers and landowners by restricting access onto their fields. Alongside effective high security fencing systems, used to prevent livestock trailers entering farmers fields, entry points need to be reviewed and addressed on whether they are effectively deterring criminals. Many successful livestock thefts are due to organised criminals and their vehicles being able to access fields undetected. Improving the security of field perimeters and entry points is the first step in protecting a farmer's livelihood against criminals. In turn, having a single entry point in and out of fields and premises is also an effective deterrent. Properties with various exit plans are more likely to be targeted as criminals have a higher percentage of escaping. Access point security Security measures such as CCTV cameras or motion sensor lighting have quick installation times In order to increase security at field access points, blocking off the gateways to these fields would act as an extra deterrent to those looking to steal livestock and fly-tip. With perimeter and access point security comes additional physical security measures that could help prevent the theft of livestock. Security measures such as CCTV cameras or motion sensor lighting have quick installation times that help detect an intruder rather than deter and delay like perimeter security. With rural crime on the rise, livestock theft and other criminal activity is becoming a common occurrence for farmers and agricultural landowners. Rural crime is not only having detrimental effects on the individuals but also communities across the UK. Many other industries such as the commercial industry and sports sectors utilise effective physical security within their premises in order to protect their assets. And so we are asking; why is the agricultural industry any different?

Featured white papers
Beyond security: access control for multi-tenant sites

Beyond security: access control for multi-tenant sites

Download
Reducing the cost of video surveillance system deployment and operation

Reducing the cost of video surveillance system deployment and operation

Download
RFID and smartphone readers in physical access control

RFID and smartphone readers in physical access control

Download
ISC West
ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8

ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8
Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020

Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020
Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals

Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals
More corporate news
Counter drones technology firm, Dedrone appoints Aaditya Devarakonda as President and Chief Business Officer

Counter drones technology firm, Dedrone appoints Aaditya Devarakonda as President and Chief Business Officer
Paxton mandates remote working and social distancing to promote the wellbeing of staff and installers amidst the pandemic

Paxton mandates remote working and social distancing to promote the wellbeing of staff and installers amidst the pandemic
TE Connectivity and Foundation have donated funds to organisations supporting the fight against COVID-19

TE Connectivity and Foundation have donated funds to organisations supporting the fight against COVID-19
Featured products
Climax HSGW-G Home Security Gateway Series

Climax HSGW-G Home Security Gateway Series
Hikvision Touch-free MinMoe face recognition

Hikvision Touch-free MinMoe face recognition
HID Signo 20 contactless smartcard reader

HID Signo 20 contactless smartcard reader
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy