Comelit’s Gold Partner, Smart R Distribution, has recently launched its new CCTV division to meet the growing demand for smart, integrated IP network video surveillance solutions.
The specialist security distributor, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will be providing support to installers and system integrators who wish to source Comelit’s new range of cameras and video recorders.
Dedicated door entry solutions
Comelit’s advanced CCTV SMART and ADVANCE series present Smart R’s customers with simple to install and connect solutions that are equipped with a number of advanced functions and high-performance features. They can be conveniently accessed from the same mobile app as Comelit’s dedicated door entry solutions.
“We have achieved considerable success over the last 10 years as a specialist supplier of Access Control and door entry solutions which has expert knowledge of card and reader technology,” said Simon Shawley, Business Development Manager for Smart R Distribution. “The quality and reliability of Comelit’s video access solutions has helped contribute to this success, and so we are delighted to be able to add its new CCTV products to our portfolio.”
Increasing customer demand for CCTV
Smart R is a Gold Partner to Comelit, building on a significant long-term business relationship with respect to the distribution of access control and video door entry solutions.
And with increasing customer demands for access control and CCTV to be specified for the same projects, the expectation is to deliver a seamless security experience, especially when it comes to home automation and surveillance, but also for business access.
High-resolution images
Francesca Boeris, Comelit UK Managing Director added, “Comelit has always enjoyed a great working relationship with Smart R Distribution, really operating as a true partnership. As with all our Gold Partners, our aim is to grow with them and embrace the smart advances occurring, becoming the first port of call for quality products and expert advice.”
“CCTV is, and has been over the last few years, a market experiencing constant growth. We are delighted Smart R has introduced Comelit’s CCTV SMART and ADVANCE systems into its new division, as simple-to-install systems that still provide clear, detailed and well-defined high-resolution images. Added with our door entry and access control offering and it maintains our joint ability to achieve expectations for more discerning customers’ preference for integrated, mobile-friendly, fast-operating visual security.”