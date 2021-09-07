As part of a unique growth strategy, Comelit has expanded its team, with the appointment of a dedicated UK Sales Director, Simon Green.
In a career spanning more than 25 years in the security industry and with 15 years in senior leadership positions, Simon Green has embraced roles with global companies, including Prosegur, Bosch Security & Safety Systems and Genie CCTV Ltd (Genie).
Develop channels and relationships
Now, responsible for the development of Comelit’s sales team on a day-to-day basis, Simon Green will strategically coordinate plans to move forward and develop channels, and relationships, in line with an ever-growing smart service and product portfolio.
I am joining Comelit, at a very exciting stage, in its journey towards growth"
Simon Green said, “I am joining Comelit, at a very exciting stage, in its journey towards growth. As a company renowned for its customer-centric approach, it holds a respected reputation for manufacturing high-quality stylish products, covering both smart security and fire safety. The range and service capability really appealed, all being created to constantly meet customer demand.”
Development of sales team
Simon Green adds, “This position is a great opportunity for me to join an established, dedicated and highly motivated team. Comelit’s products are highly regarded within the industry and I relish the opportunity to help develop the team even further. I look forward to the exciting challenges ahead and taking the company to the next level.”
Francesca Boeris, the Managing Director Comelit UK, said “We are very excited to announce Simon’s appointment to coordinate and develop our well established sales network. Simon brings a wealth of product, market and industry knowledge with him, which will be invaluable to our team and our customers alike.”
Strengthening market position in security and fire markets
Francesca Boeris adds, “Our decision to invest in additional resources and expertise, to support our sales network, provides a great opportunity for us all to work closer together and further strengthen our market position, not only with each new smart product design, but also from a security and fire safety perspective, and also as a whole company proposition.”